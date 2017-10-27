5 things we know about AKA’s new album

Fans of rapper AKA might have thought Christmas had come early this week when he revealed several juicy details about his upcoming album, including the title and some collaborations.

The rapper told TshisaLIVE last month that he would soon be starting work on his next album and headed to Sun City this week to record some of the tracks for the project.

"We're gonna be recording our album out here. We're gonna be here for the week making the next album. This is the place to be." he told fans on social media.

As the album moves closer and closer to completion, details around the project have been confirmed.

Here's what we know so far:

It will definitely be released in 2018

Despite fans waiting over three years for a new solo album, AKA told TshisaLIVE that he was not rushing the project and would work on it for as long as he needed. His management added that the project was still in "the early stages" of development and would be released near the middle to end of next year.

"He just started on the album this week, so there is no set date yet. It is just the beginning stages and he is just creating the skeleton for the album. You know that he is a perfectionist, so he is working on it carefully," Tshiamo Letshwene said.

It will be called Touch My Blood

The rapper revealed on Twitter this week that the name of the project will be Touch My Blood, hinting at a more biographical and personal album than his previous releases.