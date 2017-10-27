7de Laan's Aggie: All my life I've been told I don't fit in

"All my life I've been told I don't fit in. And I chose to be in an industry that constantly reminds me that I don't fit it. What has helped me survive, and is still part of my survival kit, is that I find people and situations that fit me," she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this month Mimi gave fans a glimpse into the hate that she gets after she said someone told her she was "too pretty for a fat girl."

She responded by asking why fat people can't be pretty?

"Someone just told me I'm too pretty for a fat girl. Well, honey, let me serve you this face and full cream sweetheart. Like really, so fat people can't be pretty?" she wrote at the time.

She went on to explain that she is here to act and not for opinions about her size.

"When I started my acting career, I went out to go find an agent and the one agency I saw told me that I'll never make it because I'm just not a TV girl. But that's not what I wanted. All I wanted do was to act, so I went in hard for it. I didn't care what people thought of my looks."