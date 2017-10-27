IN MEMES: Fans go crazy for Bonang guest judging OPW Presenter Search

Bonang Matheba put Twitter on meltdown mode on Thursday night when she made an appearance on Our Perfect Wedding's Presenter Search as a guest judge.

The star joined the judging panel alongside former OPW host Phumeza Mdabe and immediately started dishing out advice and criticism as if she was the Randall Abrahams of presenting.

While some of the contestants of the show were shocked to suddenly find themselves having to audition in front of Bonang, social media was having a ball reacting to the star's appearance.