IN MEMES: Fans go crazy for Bonang guest judging OPW Presenter Search
Bonang Matheba put Twitter on meltdown mode on Thursday night when she made an appearance on Our Perfect Wedding's Presenter Search as a guest judge.
The star joined the judging panel alongside former OPW host Phumeza Mdabe and immediately started dishing out advice and criticism as if she was the Randall Abrahams of presenting.
While some of the contestants of the show were shocked to suddenly find themselves having to audition in front of Bonang, social media was having a ball reacting to the star's appearance.
She is Bosso, theee Queen B* you really were born for this 👏👏 #OPWPresenterSearch @bonang_m 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/Wsko17ZKXD— Sibusiso Ze' Mbense (@Zenzele_Enhle) October 26, 2017
Bonang is the Randall of #OPWPresenterSearch , she's got PHD in presenting.— Bokamoso Dlamini (@bookay1475) October 26, 2017
Auditioning in front of Bonang. I'd be so nervous. That lady has a PHD in presenting. #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/G50kQZoBv2— VOOV: VikkiMaboza (@IviweVikki) October 26, 2017
Bonang’s Feedback 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽👌🏾👌🏾 #OPWPresenterSearch WOW!!!— Lee H. (@Robyn_Leee) October 26, 2017
@bonang_m on my TV...💃💃💃 #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/s0ayXwR7QL— #BForce 👑🐝 (@FilippoJoko) October 26, 2017
Bonang’s Presence Is Already Confusing The People .. Next Top Model 😂 #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/tmC7ZgYWMq— ZALI B* (@HimThird) October 26, 2017
Twitter also joked that Phumeza gained a lot more confidence after Queen B left.
#OPWPresenterSearch— #KumkaniSolomon💦 (@_magakwe_) October 26, 2017
Bonang: issa yes from me
Phumeza: you go girl!!
Bonang: issa no from me
Phumeza: No pic.twitter.com/62nmRHnkWD
Phumeza got her confidence after Bonang left grand grand.... 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#OPWPresenterSearch— Kumkani McJade (@Sinesipo) October 26, 2017
#OPWPresenterSearch phumeza is suddenly a different person than she was with bonang pic.twitter.com/D2VHeBE34l— wamazwide🔥 (@sbahlezinwe67) October 26, 2017
Phumeza was so sweet while presenting with Bonang. Now what’s happening? #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/7q1VzXi1lJ— 👑 (@mis_cAro) October 26, 2017
But that wasn't the only surprise of the night. Thandiswa and Ntsiki Mazwai's sister, Nomsa, also tried her hand for auditions for the show. Sadly, not everyone thought it was a great idea.
#OPWPresenterSearch Nomsa Mazwai, there's no presenting talent here, I don't know why did they let her through. pic.twitter.com/ND5muGHi3O— Mike (@IamDaRealMike) October 26, 2017
Queen B and Phumeze gave her yes coz they’re scared of Ntsiki tantrums and swearing 🤣🤣#OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/ZeYJkyXMYL— 🌻 (@mbane_babongile) October 26, 2017
Nomsa Mazwai didnt deserve that Yes.. #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/tdDvYu0hmk— Thendo Rasemolo🇿🇦 (@Trasemolo) October 26, 2017
I still cant believe they let Nomsa through #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/AL0JKtqu6x— SementhleeW💕 (@SementhleeW) October 26, 2017
