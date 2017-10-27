TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Fans go crazy for Bonang guest judging OPW Presenter Search

27 October 2017 - 08:41 By TshisaLIVE
Bonang Matheba was a guest judge on OPW Presenter Search on Thursday night.
Bonang Matheba was a guest judge on OPW Presenter Search on Thursday night.
Image: Via Bonang's Instagram

Bonang Matheba put Twitter on meltdown mode on Thursday night when she made an appearance on Our Perfect Wedding's Presenter Search as a guest judge.

The star joined the judging panel alongside former OPW host Phumeza Mdabe and immediately started dishing out advice and criticism as if she was the Randall Abrahams of presenting.

While some of the contestants of the show were shocked to suddenly find themselves having to audition in front of Bonang, social media was having a ball reacting to the star's appearance.

Twitter also joked that Phumeza gained a lot more confidence after Queen B left.

But that wasn't the only surprise of the night. Thandiswa and Ntsiki Mazwai's sister, Nomsa, also tried her hand for auditions for  the show. Sadly, not everyone thought it was a great idea.

Our generation has got softer and needs to be pushed, says Riky Rick

Rapper Riky Rick has become a firm fan favourite as mentor on music reality show Vodacom NXT LVL and told TshisaLIVE he has groomed young talent on ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Thickleeyonce & Lerato Kganyago make peace after spicy spat

After trading shade during a heated exchange on Twitter this week, Lerato Kganyago and plus-size model Thickleeyonce have settled their ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Fans drag Cassper over 'poor support' tweet

Cassper Nyovest landed himself in hot water with fans this week when he reposted a message claiming South Africans do not support each other. The ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: Penny Penny & Nimrod Nkosi chat has Twitter in stitches

Fans nearly thought that Penny Penny was on a mission to find a missing father when Uthathako host Nimrod Nkosi showed up on his popular reality show ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: Twitter demands DNA tests at birth after another Utathako shock

Mzansi has just decided that it should be made compulsory for every child to have a DNA test at birth after yet another drama-filled episode of ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Thickleeyonce shattered by SA Fashion Week hate TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter demands DNA tests at birth after another Utathako shock TshisaLIVE
  3. Azania's daughter speaks out on 'Migos scandal' TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: Twitter rescues Fikile Mbalula after he asks if Migos is a fruit TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Penny Penny & Nimrod Nkosi chat has Twitter in stitches TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa
X