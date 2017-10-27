Miss SA Demi-Leigh sizzles in bikini shoot
27 October 2017 - 10:55
Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is going to be featuring in this year's World Swimsuit issue and she got the chance to show off her banging body.
Demi went to Mauritius for the shoot and shared some of her moments on her Insta stories.
The official Miss SA page also gave fans a sneak peek of the shoot. And boy, did she rock it.
To @aletha.carswell and the rest of most amazing team everrrr: Thank you for inviting me to be part of the @worldswimsuit 2017 team! It was short, but I had the absolute best time working with you. It was such a big honor to be there. The amount I learned in two short days is incredible. Going back to SA a few tips, tricks and tan lines richer 😉 This is any model's dream team! Can't wait for the final pictures😬🤗😃
