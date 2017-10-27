TshisaLIVE

Miss SA Demi-Leigh sizzles in bikini shoot

27 October 2017 - 10:55 By TshisaLIVE
Demi-Leigh brought the heat.
Image: Via Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Instagram

Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is going to be featuring in this year's World Swimsuit issue and she got the chance to show off her banging body.

Demi went to Mauritius for the shoot and shared some of her moments on her Insta stories.

The official Miss SA page also gave fans a sneak peek of the shoot. And boy, did she rock it.

 

Still reminiscing about this beautiful island 🌴🌞👙

A post shared by Miss South Africa 2017 (@demileighnp) on

@worldswimsuit 🌴👙🏝

A post shared by Miss South Africa 2017 (@demileighnp) on

Searching for dolphins 🌊🐬🐬🐬 #mauritius #misssouthafrica2017 #DLNP #island #bikini #summer #dolphins

A post shared by Miss South Africa 2017 (@demileighnp) on

