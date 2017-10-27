Our generation has got softer and needs to be pushed, says Riky Rick

Rapper Riky Rick has become a firm fan favourite as mentor on music reality show Vodacom NXT LVL and told TshisaLIVE he has groomed young talent on the show by giving them tough love.

"It is about pushing these kids to the limit and not doing that softly. Our generation has got softer and needs to be pushed. So, I make sure that I push them hard and give them tough love, which will make them work the hardest," he told TshisaLIVE.

Riky is one of several high-profile musicians, including DJ Mampintsha, DJ Zinhle and Danny K who have been brought onto the show to mentor talent. Fans have been quick to point out the pearls of wisdom he gives each week, something that Riky said he hoped the contestants would apply.