Payday vibes: Bonang splurges at Cartier

27 October 2017 - 07:12 By Jessica Levitt
Queen B spoilt herself with an expensive Cartier accessory.
Image: Via Bonang Matheba Twitter

Every girl deserves to be treated and we all know Bonang Matheba is a liker of things.

She posted an Insta story where she was seen trying on diamond bracelets, a diamond encrusted watch and a massive diamond engagement ring. (Tryna pass a hint there, boo?)

She titles the video "shopping" and then later posted an image of what appears to be a watch box wrapped up.

B was dripping in diamonds.
The watch she was trying on is the Ballon Bleu Der Cartier and retails at around R127,450,00. 

When you visit the Cartier store, you are treated to a few glasses of their exclusive Cartier Champagne.

Which means Bonang was all like...

