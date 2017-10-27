Special cream & private barber: Thapelo Mokoena denies being a 'diva'

Tumi said that when the pair had worked together, he had requested expensive eczema cream and his barber be brought on set.

Laughing, Thapelo explained that it was important for him to look after himself.

"Here is one thing that is important and which I really believe in: You have to understand that if you are a young actor, you have to back yourself up. If you know you have eczema, if they invest in your performance, they need to take care of the whole package. If you worked hard and are booked and you have eczema don't be humble and use whatever," he said.

Terry Pheto was also on the show and revealed that her demands were far more simpler.

"I always ask for sparkling water. On every set. That is all I want. I can bring my own sippy cup and cooler bag," she said.

Still, neither star's demands are anywhere near what rapper AKA asks for at gigs.

Speaking to YFM's DJ Sabby last year, the artist explained that he demanded business class flights and to be picked up at the airport in an SUV or H1 (9-seater bus). He also needs 3 or 4 bouncers Red Bull, water, ginger tea and towels backstage.