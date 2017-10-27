TshisaLIVE

WATCH: You haven’t lived till you hear this church version of Omunye

27 October 2017 - 11:00 By TshisaLIVE
Distruction Boyz have had their popular track remixed for church.
Distruction Boyz have had their popular track remixed for church.
Image: Via Distruction Boyz's Instagram/ Supplied

A gospel remix of Distruction Boyz's hit track Omunye has received mixed reactions from fans on social media.  

A video of two musicians called Christian Boyz (get it?) remixing the gqom track for church has gone viral. 

The pair replaced the words "omunye phez’komunye" with "omunye praise komunye" and added a choir element to the track.

Fans were quick to, uh, praise the group's originality.

The video comes hot on the heels of several other Omunye viral videos, including one of a petrol attendant breaking it down.

Thickleeyonce remains defiant: I'll definitely return to the runway

Popular photographer and plus-size model Lesego "Thickleeyonce" Legobane has shown social media trolls the middle finger and has vowed to return to ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Thickleeyonce & Lerato Kganyago make peace after spicy spat

After trading shade during a heated exchange on Twitter this week, Lerato Kganyago and plus-size model Thickleeyonce have settled their ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Fans drag Cassper over 'poor support' tweet

Cassper Nyovest landed himself in hot water with fans this week when he reposted a message claiming South Africans do not support each other. The ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Cici on dating in the industry: 'It will never happen again'

Even though the past four months have been an uphill battle for songstress Cici, she has also learnt difficult lessons from this journey.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

IN MEMES: Penny Penny & Nimrod Nkosi chat has Twitter in stitches

Fans nearly thought that Penny Penny was on a mission to find a missing father when Uthathako host Nimrod Nkosi showed up on his popular reality show ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Thickleeyonce shattered by SA Fashion Week hate TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter demands DNA tests at birth after another Utathako shock TshisaLIVE
  3. Azania's daughter speaks out on 'Migos scandal' TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: Twitter rescues Fikile Mbalula after he asks if Migos is a fruit TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Penny Penny & Nimrod Nkosi chat has Twitter in stitches TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa
X