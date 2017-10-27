WATCH: You haven’t lived till you hear this church version of Omunye
A gospel remix of Distruction Boyz's hit track Omunye has received mixed reactions from fans on social media.
A video of two musicians called Christian Boyz (get it?) remixing the gqom track for church has gone viral.
The pair replaced the words "omunye phez’komunye" with "omunye praise komunye" and added a choir element to the track.
Fans were quick to, uh, praise the group's originality.
Ohhhh my God @DistructionB naze nayenza indaba#Omunye #OmunyePhezuKomunye— Ntombie (@Ntombieet) October 26, 2017
😂😂👌Christian Boys you just made my day 😂😂 https://t.co/85V4kE5Vvi
YHO GUYS I'M DYING 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀— VOOV: (@Zuki_Lamani) October 25, 2017
the Omunye gospel version 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
LOL my cousins just made my day!— Samukelokuhle جمي (@MsFudge_M) October 26, 2017
Omunye phez'ko munye Christian version. They sing like abazalwane basesontweni lika Mamkhul'Thoko shem pic.twitter.com/lfdas1mnu4
The video comes hot on the heels of several other Omunye viral videos, including one of a petrol attendant breaking it down.
Entering Monday like #OmunyePhezuKomunye #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/KmVGaX3Dy4— ZABALAZA (@mzaykesman) October 23, 2017
@DistructionB #OmunyePhezuKomunye #distructionboyz— King McLaw 👑 (@Zamzo_McLaw) October 24, 2017
The kid is only 14 years old cc @Dogg_Dbn pic.twitter.com/eYpTI7LgOS
Wait who still wanna leave South africa ? 😂😂. Raise up ur hand 😂😂 #OmunyePhezuKomunye pic.twitter.com/e1018h1szD— #zabalaza-is-out-now (@___kidPT) October 25, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE