Bassie on Romeo: He hasn't stopped making me laugh all these years

28 October 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE

They got married in 2000 and 17 years later, their love is stronger than ever. Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo have always given us #couplegoals and a recent message posted by the businesswoman melted our hearts even more.

"At the Vodacom CEO Awards with the boyfriend, baby daddy, umuntu wam', isithandwa, iO yam'. I really like this guy and love hanging out with him. He hasn't stopped making me laugh all these years," she wrote alongside a picture of the both of them.

She calls him the 'Father of the Tribe' and always gushes over him and his achievements.

 But guys. They got us like...

