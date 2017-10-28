Bassie on Romeo: He hasn't stopped making me laugh all these years
28 October 2017 - 08:00
They got married in 2000 and 17 years later, their love is stronger than ever. Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo have always given us #couplegoals and a recent message posted by the businesswoman melted our hearts even more.
"At the Vodacom CEO Awards with the boyfriend, baby daddy, umuntu wam', isithandwa, iO yam'. I really like this guy and love hanging out with him. He hasn't stopped making me laugh all these years," she wrote alongside a picture of the both of them.
She calls him the 'Father of the Tribe' and always gushes over him and his achievements.
But guys. They got us like...
