TshisaLIVE

WATCH: I hope SA gets rid of corruption, says Dumisani Dlamini

30 October 2017 - 09:27 By TshisaLIVE
Dumisani answers our tough questions.
Dumisani answers our tough questions.
Image: TshisaLIVE

Legendary actor Dumisani Dlamini popped by the TshisaLIVE offices to answer some of our tough questions.

You know when an actor is stumped, you've got a goodie.

A gentle and giving man, Dumisani is not here for material things.

See for yourself.

Beyoncé's make-up artist dishes on B's beauty secrets

US makeup artist, Sir John has an impressive list of clients including global singing sensation, Beyoncé, Khloe and Kim Kardashian and Priyanka ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Thuli Phongolo adds Gucci handbag worth over R56k to her collection

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo loves the finer things in life and recently added a Gucci handbag worth over R56,500 to her closet. The star, popularly ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Tjer! Watch Unathi pushing an actual car as part of her gym training

But guys, nobody is going to want to mess with Unathi Msengana after seeing this video of her pushing a car... as part of her gym routine. Yes, ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Tumi Voster gives us the deets on living her best life!

Tumi Voster has lead a relatively "quiet" life despite being a child star and has shared that a purpose-lead life has kept her away from hogging the ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Victory! DJ Sbu is heading back to the SABC TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside Sorisha Naidoo's lavish 40th & her R4.8-million gift TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee on writing a song for Rihanna and keeping Jay-Z waiting TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntando and Babes cause a meltdown with one snap TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
X