WATCH: I hope SA gets rid of corruption, says Dumisani Dlamini
30 October 2017 - 09:27
Legendary actor Dumisani Dlamini popped by the TshisaLIVE offices to answer some of our tough questions.
You know when an actor is stumped, you've got a goodie.
A gentle and giving man, Dumisani is not here for material things.
See for yourself.
