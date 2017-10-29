TshisaLIVE

Ntando and Babes cause a meltdown with one snap

29 October 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Ntando Duma and Babes Wodumo.
Image: via instagram

Tshisa! Ntando Duma and Babes Wodumo set the internet on fire after posting a picture of themselves wearing sexy underwear.

They were both wearing a matching pink underwear set with a silky gown thrown over and, damn, the comments and double taps came rolling in.

#Nazoke🎥 @babes_Wodumo Make up by @makeupbyminkzz

A post shared by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on

Video footage of the pair dancing in their underwear has also hit the net. And obvious, the girls are basking in all the attention.

🎥

A post shared by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on

While it's unclear what they are filming for, there's no doubt that they're going to heat up your screens soon.

