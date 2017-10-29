Ntando and Babes cause a meltdown with one snap
29 October 2017 - 10:00
Tshisa! Ntando Duma and Babes Wodumo set the internet on fire after posting a picture of themselves wearing sexy underwear.
They were both wearing a matching pink underwear set with a silky gown thrown over and, damn, the comments and double taps came rolling in.
Video footage of the pair dancing in their underwear has also hit the net. And obvious, the girls are basking in all the attention.
While it's unclear what they are filming for, there's no doubt that they're going to heat up your screens soon.
