Tjer! Watch Unathi pushing an actual car as part of her gym training

29 October 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Unathi is stronger than you think.
Image: Via Unathi Msengana Instagram

But guys, nobody is going to want to mess with Unathi Msengana after seeing this video of her pushing a car... as part of her gym routine.

Yes, really.

Unathi, who has lost weight and firmed up a helluva lot, posted a video of herself pushing a VW during a morning workout session. You know. As one does.

The radio personality has spoken extensively about how she was ridiculed because of her weight and turned her life around by eating healthily and exercising regularly.

Besides the obvious weight-loss, she's clearly much stronger.

Damn, gurl! Nobody wanna mess with you now!

