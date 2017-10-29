Tumi Voster gives us the deets on living her best life!

Tumi Voster has led a relatively "quiet" life despite being a child star. Her secret to success? A purpose filled life which has kept her away from hogging headlines for anything but her career.

The radio personality let TshisaLIVE into how she's navigated being a 15-year-old who burst into the industry as a kid's show presenter, to a marketing manager at Universal Music and a radio DJ at 5FM.

She said she'll always be grateful for the mentoring she received from the SABC 1 show.

"YoTV is a great platform to give one a jump start. Looking back, I am grateful because it taught me about how to be a professional. It pushed me to excel in my presenting, punctuality and everything in between. YoTV gave me all that education. I am very grateful because I have taken those lessons with me to radio and to my nine to five."

The 27-year-old said she tries to live a balanced life and that despite having said she doesn't have time for love in an interview four years ago, her mentality has since changed.

"That mindset has changed. All I can say is I am a happy human. I am so happy and I am in a good space in both my career and personal space."

Here's our quickfire question session with Tumi:

My purpose in life is: to inspire and empower.My heart beats faster when: I'm in love *insert giggles*I hope South Africans will: learn to support each other and embrace who we are. I believe in: the power of dreams.Nobody knows that I: am extremely shy.There is a life beyond presenting because: I feel like I am a multifaceted individual and I can't and won't be boxed.If I had a million rand today I would: buy myself a beautiful house!