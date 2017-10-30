Did Lee-Ann Liebenberg hang up her stilettos for nothing?

It was the grand opening Cape Town's glitterati had been waiting for - and waiting and waiting. But celebrity businessman Nicky van der Walt and his model wife Lee-Ann Liebenberg will not be unveiling the new Ritz Hotel on the Atlantic Seaboard any time soon.

The Ritz Plaza - which owns the property - has approached the High Court in Cape Town to have the hotel's management company liquidated. The management company is renting the property.

Last year Van der Walt and Liebenberg revealed that she had swapped her stilettos for a work suit to help him turn the hotel into a jewel. The hotel's revolving restaurant had once been referred to as a stranded UFO and it had not attracted many visitors. To bring back some shine‚ the couple secured celebrated South African chef Bertus Basson to run the flagship restaurant‚ while Black Coffee was signed as a resident DJ.

But on Monday Van der Walt was crammed into court 29 with 60 hotel employees. About 47 workers‚ represented by SATAWU‚ went to court to join as a party in the liquidation proceedings. Advocate Lance Burger‚ acting for SATAWU‚ told acting judge Taswell Papier that "many if not all the workers will starve if they don't find jobs".