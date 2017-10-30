IN MEMES: Pictures of Emtee's manhood goes viral
Twitter was sent into a complete meltdown on Monday morning, after screenshots of what is believed to be Emtee's manhood went viral.
The rapper was apparently caught with his pants down when he shared an Instagram live video, to his 737,000 strong followers on Instagram.
Fans have since taken screenshots from the video and have shared it on Twitter.
It is unclear if the video was taken mistakenly or it was deliberate on Emtee's part.
However, in true Mzansi style, Twitter has been flooded with memes and comments about the, erm, embarrassing situation. Emtee has quickly become one of the most talked about topics on Twitter as thousands of people poke fun at the debacle.
Attempts to reach Emtee for comment were unsuccessful by the time of publishing this article.
Here's some of the reaction:
Emtee usiqela kakbi.Awusi https://t.co/BTjhOK9Z6v do we unsee this!!! pic.twitter.com/zB32Kn65w6— athi maseti (@athimaseti143) October 30, 2017
Emtee will never recover from this😂😂...— AFRICAN CHILD 🙏 (@Tman100forever) October 30, 2017
This vid is trending more than his album did pic.twitter.com/5CxWePj6ZZ
Emtee traumatized us all shame pic.twitter.com/LBynZ0XI31— SensitiveBlackWomxn (@MsZizi_) October 30, 2017
Waiting on Emtee 's come back like... pic.twitter.com/lTid0wTa92— M A T H A P E L O (@Thapy_Dinoko) October 30, 2017
But the look on Emtee's face though😂😂😂😂 makes the whole thing more funnier pic.twitter.com/Igk476ZoZ3— Kamo T_N (@Nthebe_Lebo) October 30, 2017
#emtee coming to think about it, maybe Emtee just wanted to trend pic.twitter.com/LJdjBRIKzn— Andy banker (@andy_banker_) October 30, 2017
