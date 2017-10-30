TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Pictures of Emtee's manhood goes viral

30 October 2017 - 09:55 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Emtee has become the talk of the town over viral pictures.
Rapper Emtee has become the talk of the town over viral pictures.
Image: Via Instagram

Twitter was sent into a complete meltdown on Monday morning, after screenshots of what is believed to be Emtee's manhood went viral. 

The rapper was apparently caught with his pants down when he shared an Instagram live video, to his 737,000 strong followers on Instagram. 

Fans have since taken screenshots from the video and have shared it on Twitter. 

It is unclear if the video was taken mistakenly or it was deliberate on Emtee's part. 

However, in true Mzansi style, Twitter has been flooded with memes and comments about the, erm, embarrassing situation. Emtee has quickly become one of the most talked about topics on Twitter as thousands of people poke fun at the debacle. 

Attempts to reach Emtee for comment were unsuccessful by the time of publishing this article. 

Here's some of the reaction: 

Most read

  1. Victory! DJ Sbu is heading back to the SABC TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside Sorisha Naidoo's lavish 40th & her R4.8-million gift TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee on writing a song for Rihanna and keeping Jay-Z waiting TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntando and Babes cause a meltdown with one snap TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
X