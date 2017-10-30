Riky Rick addresses fans' ‘daylight robbery' anger
Riky Ricky schooled his social media haters this past weekend after they dragged the rapper over his latest EP, claiming that he was robbing them by only releasing an "album" with eight tracks on it.
Riky released the official tracklist for his Stay Shining EP on Sunday and within hours was flooded with messages from fans, many complaining about the number of tracks on the project.
This is day light robbery your album has 7 songs because the last is a remix and you saying we should support local— #wakeup (@Nduduzo_Dladla) October 29, 2017
dude I personally feel u robbing us with ur talent dawg only 7 tracks cum-on Makhado!!!— Quecktion (@quecktion2_0) October 29, 2017
Eventually the complaints got too much for Riky, who took to Twitter to give his haters some education.
"When people don't understand something, they will always choose to attack it before doing the research. Shake my head. How did negativity win?" he tweeted, next to a screenshot explaining the difference between an album and an EP.
When people dont understand something, they will always choose to attack it before doing the research. SMH. How did negativity win? pic.twitter.com/Q4jS3C7YRl— PREORDER OUT NOW (@rikyrickworld) October 29, 2017
Announcing the project earlier this month, Riky said it was dedicated to all the fans who supported him through a turbulent 2017 which saw him leave his record label Mabala Noise under a cloud.
"This project is for all the fans who have supported me through all the ups and downs this year. All the people who have been by my side, cheering me on and inspiring me to keep going in times where I feel like burying my head in the sand.
"If it wasn’t for people like you I would’ve given up on this dream long time ago but you hold me up firm and for that I am forever grateful," he said, before announcing the release of a new album next year which he hinted may be his last.
It will be his first major release since his 2015 debut album Family Values.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE