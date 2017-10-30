Riky Rick addresses fans' ‘daylight robbery' anger

Announcing the project earlier this month, Riky said it was dedicated to all the fans who supported him through a turbulent 2017 which saw him leave his record label Mabala Noise under a cloud.

"This project is for all the fans who have supported me through all the ups and downs this year. All the people who have been by my side, cheering me on and inspiring me to keep going in times where I feel like burying my head in the sand.

"If it wasn’t for people like you I would’ve given up on this dream long time ago but you hold me up firm and for that I am forever grateful," he said, before announcing the release of a new album next year which he hinted may be his last.

It will be his first major release since his 2015 debut album Family Values.