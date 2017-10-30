These snaps of Sbahle in a white number is flames
30 October 2017 - 12:04
It's no secret that Sbahle Mpisane aka fitnessbunnie works incredibly hard at making sure her body is always in good shape.
And, after those grueling hours in the gym, its only fitting that she shows off the end results.
Sbahle set social media on fire when she shared these smoking-hot snaps of her in a little white number that showed off her figure in all the right places.
#Bodygoals
