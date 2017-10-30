TshisaLIVE

These snaps of Sbahle in a white number is flames

30 October 2017 - 12:04 By TshisaLIVE
Fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane serves major body goals.
Image: Instagram

It's no secret that Sbahle Mpisane aka fitnessbunnie works incredibly hard at making sure her body is always in good shape. 

And, after those grueling hours in the gym, its only fitting that she shows off the end results. 

Sbahle set social media on fire when she shared these smoking-hot snaps of her in a little white number that showed off her figure in all the right places. 

#Bodygoals

Hosted the #BadToTheBone last night at @harem_sa 🔥🔥🔥 || can I not be questioned about my dress Fam 🙏🏽😅

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

#BadToTheBone @harem_sa

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

