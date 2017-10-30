TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks it down at his wedding

30 October 2017 - 10:17 By TshisaLIVE
Wayde van Niekerk and Chesney Campbell's were surrounded by loved ones on their special day.
Image: Via Twitter

Athletics sensation Wayde van Niekerk and his gal, Chesney Campbell tied the knot over the weekend surrounded by family and friends. 

Taking to social media a guest who attended the wedding described it as an atmosphere of "joy, laughter and love". 

More pictures and videos of Wayde burning a hole in the dance floor have also since been shared on social media. 

Wayde announced the exciting news on Sunday through a tweet.  "Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you @Neshney. So blessed to start this next adventure with the girl of my dreams! I love you!," he said. 

Wayde popped the question on December 29 last year, and revealed the news by sharing a video Chesney flaunting her bling. 

