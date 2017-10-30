WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks it down at his wedding

Athletics sensation Wayde van Niekerk and his gal, Chesney Campbell tied the knot over the weekend surrounded by family and friends.

Taking to social media a guest who attended the wedding described it as an atmosphere of "joy, laughter and love".

More pictures and videos of Wayde burning a hole in the dance floor have also since been shared on social media.

Wayde announced the exciting news on Sunday through a tweet. "Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you @Neshney. So blessed to start this next adventure with the girl of my dreams! I love you!," he said.

Wayde popped the question on December 29 last year, and revealed the news by sharing a video Chesney flaunting her bling.