Samkelo Ndlovu & former Miss SA contestant in spicy twar over racism
The gloves are off between Samkelo Ndlovu and former Miss SA contestant Iman Mkwanazi got into a heated exchange on Twitter over racism in the country.
It all started when Iman tweeted about people being outraged by racism in the country, which she believed was ironic for people living in a racist country.
Iman's tweet came in the wake of the #BlackMonday protest against the increasing number of farm attacks and murders that have taken place across the country since the start of the year.
The protest sparked a strong debate on social media after some protestors were seen flying the old South African flag and sang the old version of Die Stem.
You guys kill me when you act outraged by racism like you don't live in a racist country 😂— Nzuri (@ImanMkwanazi) October 30, 2017
Iman's tweet did not sit well with Samkelo, who tackled it head-on.
"You speak so recklessly. So basically we should be complicit because it's normal? Yes, let's normalize racism. You lack effective rhetoric," Samkelo told Iman.
However, Iman called out the actress for seeking "attention" on her timeline.
Samu you looking for my attention and you are craving it. Your outrage is lovely on twitter time to convert it to reality. https://t.co/7slcRjYFXo— Nzuri (@ImanMkwanazi) October 31, 2017
What you aren't going to do is invalidate my active contribution to lifting black people instead of sitting and being outraged on twitter. https://t.co/XjXdsXbt3P— Nzuri (@ImanMkwanazi) October 31, 2017
Busy being outraged instead of acting! Get a grip. https://t.co/XjXdsXbt3P— Nzuri (@ImanMkwanazi) October 31, 2017
Samkelo did not back down and continued to lash out at the Miss SA contestant, which resulted in a lengthy exchange of words between the two.
She went on to label Iman as "fake woke".
Actually u wouldn't have, u just insinuated it.— Samkelo Ndlovu (@SamkeloNdlovu) October 30, 2017
Your entire matter is inconsequential.
If u don't want to be outraged then don't. Leave us. https://t.co/HsWHI8bCgP
Elaborate ke on why we "kill u" by being outraged by something that happens everyday?— Samkelo Ndlovu (@SamkeloNdlovu) October 30, 2017
Wats ur suggestion 2all of us 'whylin' in ur mentions. https://t.co/JCYDmdoSw7
An entire meaningless thread about YOUR fake outrage about our outrage even though you claimed to have logged of and carried on with life😅😅😅— Samkelo Ndlovu (@SamkeloNdlovu) October 31, 2017
No. Don't be silly. We are shook by being called fake outraged when you are fake woke to begin with. https://t.co/UKf11ltsUs— Samkelo Ndlovu (@SamkeloNdlovu) October 31, 2017
Iman really now shut up.— Samkelo Ndlovu (@SamkeloNdlovu) October 31, 2017
You're so delusional, you even think we hate you for calling you out on your tweet from yesterday😅😅 wow https://t.co/Hg5tVxLQtp
Fake woke people tire me. pic.twitter.com/DkefN6ml6a— Samkelo Ndlovu (@SamkeloNdlovu) October 31, 2017
