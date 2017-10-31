Samkelo Ndlovu & former Miss SA contestant in spicy twar over racism

The gloves are off between Samkelo Ndlovu and former Miss SA contestant Iman Mkwanazi got into a heated exchange on Twitter over racism in the country.

It all started when Iman tweeted about people being outraged by racism in the country, which she believed was ironic for people living in a racist country.

Iman's tweet came in the wake of the #BlackMonday protest against the increasing number of farm attacks and murders that have taken place across the country since the start of the year.

The protest sparked a strong debate on social media after some protestors were seen flying the old South African flag and sang the old version of Die Stem.