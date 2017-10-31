Sorry, fam! K.O says Teargas won't be making a comeback

K.O told DJ Speedsta and LootLove that group "politics" were the reason why the group would not make a comeback, even if the money is right.

"It was never about CashTime. It was a simple thing, group dynamics. It got to the point that during our last run, when people saw us on stage they were like : Wait! You guys don't even look together. We looked like we were cutting a cheque quick and for me that is a problem. I know that even if we had to do that now, it would look the same way," he explained.

While other veteran groups like Trompies and Bongo Maffin have been able to reunite for live performances, K.O said that he would not bring Teargas together until they were "brothers" again.

"I've heard some people in the band say we don't have to be friends, we can just go in there and cut a cheque and make the music. For me, I can't do that bro. Even though I know that there might be some extra revenue that might come from it, the fans won't feel it the same way that they did when it was genuine and authentic. So, for me, I won't touch it till we get to the point where the brotherhood is there. It might not happen but I am fine with that," he added.

He said that there was "so much damage" he could not afford to look back at what they had achieved as a band and possibly reunite.

The tension between the group's members once again came to a head last year when the group's Ntukza took to Twitter to plead with Ma-E not to sacrifice their friendship.