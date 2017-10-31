Zandi Khumalo finds a new home after leaving Mabala Noise

"It was a confusing time but I was calm. I was confident in my abilities and wasn't interested in just snatching the first recording contract that was offered to me. I understand now that I had to go through everything that I did to get to this point," she said.

Zandi's new deal will see her music released both here and overseas.

"The biggest difference between this contract and the one at Mabala Noise is that now my music will be released internationally. I am excited to showcase my talent and unique sound to the world and I had to pinch myself when I heard that they wanted to sign me," she said.

Zandi has often had to deal with people comparing her to her sister Kelly Khumalo, something she said doesn't concern her.

"People may feel pressure to choose between us but I don't see us as competitors. I have always been there for my sister and she has always been there for me. There is no competition between us because we are so different and our sounds are so different," she added.

Although Zandi was tight-lipped on whether the new deal would see her collaborate with her sister, the songstress said she was already hard at work on a new single and album.

"I will be releasing a new single next month and an album around February next year," she announced.