Father of theatre Gibson Kente to be honoured with a musical tribute

Gibson Kente better known as the "Father of Theatre" in South Africa, will be honoured with a musical tribute commemorating his life and legacy this coming December by the Soweto Theatre.

Gibson, who helped launched the career of South African icons such as Darlington Michaels, Sello Maake KaNcube and Mbongeni Ngema, will have his life and times documented in the mother of all musicals directed by Makhaola Ndebele.

"I think Gibson Kente is a foremost figure in South Africa, especially where musical theatre is concerned. I think his influence has often been underplayed, Makhaola told TshisaLIVE.

Makhaola said the Soweto Theatre saw it necessary to commemorate the man whose life has impacted many of the talent in the entertainment industry.

The creative is considered a "culture luminary and godfather of South Africa theatre", with plays such as How Long, I Believe and Too Late and many others on his resume.

The play, titled A Musical Tribute to Gibson Kente, aims to take the audience through the the trials and tribulations of his life while highlighting the great musical productions he contributed to the South African arts sphere.

Gibson, who died in 2004 of a HIV related illness, expressed the motion of living under a repressive and foreign regime through art. He was a director, producer, playwright, music composer and choreographer of his own plays.

"It's important to note that it is a music tribute. So we looking at songs that cover different aspects of his career, that were part of his plays. So we will concentrate mostly on the music and then let people in, in terms of the kind of life that he led."

In the true spirit of Gibson, the musical will showcase local and fresh talent, featuring people like Gugu Mbongwa, Xolisile Bongwana and Paballo Sithe. Soweto Theatre will showcase the ten-day musical tribute from December 7 to 17 December 2017.