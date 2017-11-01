Here's what we know about Ntando Duma's new TV gig: 'It's going to be lit'

When TshisaLIVE approached her to get the deets on her new gig, Ntando was a little shy to spill the tea.

"I can't really say anything about it, what I wrote on my Twitter is the only info I can really share for now," she said.

Although, vague about her "exciting" upcoming venture, she did hint a little at what fans can expect.

1. It's a music show

2. It's a brand new show and she'll be co- hosting.

3. She will be co-presenting with another "really great co-host" who's never presented before but is in music (and they make a great "real combo").

Ntando said she was happy to venture into presenting on different platforms and felt the show resonated with her brand.

"I'm really excited that I found something resonates with me and I can't wait to show you guys what it is. It's going to be lit"

She said she begins shooting in November and will be able to share more information soon.

The yummy mummy joined Tbo Touch's online radio station Touch HD earlier this year and recently shared hot pictures of herself and Gqom queen Babes Wodumo shooting a music video for a new song.