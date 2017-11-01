'It hurts my heart' – US mogul Russell Simmons shares concern for SA

US mogul Russell Simmons has some strong opinions surrounding the #BlackMonday protests against the rising number of farm attacks and murders, which turned racial after a few protestors flew the old SA flag and sang the old anthem.

Russell is in the country for the Liberty Vuka Knowledge Summit where he is the key note speaker.

During an interview on The Drive with Mo Flava & Masechaba Ndlovu, Russell said that although he was happy to be in Mzansi, he was disturbed by the turn the protests took.

"I have a statement that may sound a bit radical but I want to share with you. I know that the farmers are protesting and have such a small part of the collective that have a mindset - such a racist, backward mindsets - (but that) is not the mindset of South Africa, (either) white or black South Africa."

Russell went on to warn the "few farmers" about flying the old flag and singing the old song.

"Don't stir the pot the wrong way, cause you can get it. It's horrible to say but you have to be careful what you are wishing for. People will not go back to that (violence). You don't need to wave the old flag or sing the old song," he said.

However, the mogul said that he did not want to take away from the beauty of the country, because he knew SA was filled with "good will " people of all colours, instead he was hurt by the suffering he saw.

"I see the suffering still of our people and it hurts my heart."

Other local and international speakers include Kimberly Bryant, Vivian Onano, Mat Heinl, Nechama Brodie and Brand Pretorius, as well as, a few surprise guests.

The summit will take place on November 1 and 2 at the Sandton Convention Centre.