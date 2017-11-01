Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app

Subscribers to the service, which costs R99 per month for unlimited viewing, have the option to watch Showmax using a wide variety of devices that now includes the PS4.

Mario Dos Santos, CEO of Ster-Kinekor Entertainment, which distributes the PlayStation in South Africa, said: “Partnering with Showmax’s great internet TV service means we can now offer PS4 fans in South Africa the option of watching world-class TV shows and movies directly on their consoles. With more content and versatility, it’s another reason to make the PS4 the centre of your home entertainment set-up.”

Each Showmax account allows for viewing different shows on two different devices simultaneously. Showmax’s smartphone and tablet apps also support downloads, so subscribers can start watching on their PS4 and then continue watching even when on the move and not connected to the internet.

Showmax Africa head Chris Savides said: “Our apps team has a very simple mandate: give customers the choice to watch Showmax however and whenever works best for them. By adding the app for the PS4, the world’s best-selling gaming console, we’re aiming to broaden the appeal of Showmax and get even more people using our service.”

To watch Showmax via the PS4, follow these steps:

Sign up for Showmax at www.showmax.com. There’s a no-risk, 14-day free trial. Showmax is not a contract – it’s simply paid month to month and can be cancelled at any time.

Go to the PlayStation Store on the PS4.

Search for “Showmax”.

Install the app.

Sign in to the app using the same email and password you used to sign up for Showmax.

The Showmax app for the PS4 also supports bandwidth capping, allowing subscribers to limit the amount of data used to watch shows and movies. Bandwidth capping works by reducing video quality, meaning less data is consumed.

