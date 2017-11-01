Utatakho mom on her child's father: 'Only God knows'

Twitter is convinced that the 80s was a really chaotic time, after Dorah's search for her father on Utatakho revealed that another mother had no idea who fathered her daughter.

This season of the relationship-themed reality show has featured several women, whose multiple romantic relationships made it difficult for their children to find their biological fathers.

Both men, who Dorah's mother mentioned as potential fathers turned out to be false, DNA results proved that they were not a match.

Although Dorah's search for her father continues, Twitter was stuck on her mom's explanation of "only the lord knows what happened" during her conception.

As usual, the mems came streaming in: