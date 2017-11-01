TshisaLIVE

Utatakho mom on her child's father: 'Only God knows'

01 November 2017 - 10:12 By TshisaLIVE
Host of Utatakho Nimrod Nkosi had to share the hard news to Dorah.
Host of Utatakho Nimrod Nkosi had to share the hard news to Dorah.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic Twitter

Twitter is convinced that the 80s was a really chaotic time, after Dorah's search for her father on Utatakho revealed that another mother had no idea who fathered her daughter. 

This season of the relationship-themed reality show has featured several women, whose multiple romantic relationships made it difficult for their children to find their biological fathers. 

Both men, who Dorah's mother mentioned as potential fathers turned out to be false, DNA results proved that they were not a match.

Although Dorah's search for her father continues, Twitter was stuck on her mom's explanation of  "only the lord knows what happened" during her conception.

As usual, the mems came streaming in:

Father of theatre Gibson Kente to be honoured with a musical tribute

Gibson Kente better known as the "Father of Theatre" in South Africa, will be honoured with a musical tribute commemorating his life and legacy this ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Here's what we know about Ntando Duma's new TV gig: 'It's going to be lit'

It looks like 2017 is Ntando Duma's year, as the star keeps making announcements that prove that she is coming for everything in the entertainment ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Wuuu Shem! Somizi weighs in on Emtee's manhood mishap

As the frenzy around leaked images of Emtee's manhood continues to rage on, Idols SA judge Somizi has suggested that the rapper may have not made the ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Samkelo Ndlovu & former Miss SA contestant in spicy twar over racism

The gloves are off between Samkelo Ndlovu and former Miss SA contestant Iman Mkwanazi got into a heated exchange on Twitter over racism in the ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

3 times Somizi slayed on Cassper's #BabyGirl music vid

Cassper Nyovest may have created loads of hype for his Baby Girl music video, but when it finally dropped on Tuesday it was Somizi, who stole much of ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: Pictures of Emtee's manhood go viral TshisaLIVE
  2. I'm so sorry it was a big mistake – Emtee on 'manhood mishap' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Get off my d***'- Emtee tells haters after manhood slip TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: Mzansi tells Tholukuthi Hey hitmakers to 'study more' TshisaLIVE
  5. Wuuu Shem! Somizi weighs in on Emtee's manhood mishap TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack
Triple murder accused Henri van Breda takes the stand
X