Utatakho mom on her child's father: 'Only God knows'
Twitter is convinced that the 80s was a really chaotic time, after Dorah's search for her father on Utatakho revealed that another mother had no idea who fathered her daughter.
This season of the relationship-themed reality show has featured several women, whose multiple romantic relationships made it difficult for their children to find their biological fathers.
Both men, who Dorah's mother mentioned as potential fathers turned out to be false, DNA results proved that they were not a match.
Although Dorah's search for her father continues, Twitter was stuck on her mom's explanation of "only the lord knows what happened" during her conception.
As usual, the mems came streaming in:
#utatakho 😂😂😂 aibo "only God knows" pic.twitter.com/RugsG0RZln— Siphelele Ndebele (@lerleh_n) October 31, 2017
When she said 'The Lord knows what happened' I smelt a rat #utatakho pic.twitter.com/smeW8mlhEq— #Blessed&Favoured 😇 (@BuhleNkonki) October 31, 2017
#utatakho whatever the case, the mother did say if he is not the father, only God knows who is. . . AMEN. pic.twitter.com/Y36f2DCBEu— Mihle Nombida (@Mihle_Qhake) October 31, 2017
Abo mama and lying this season #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/27luoMvzHZ— Seipati Kometsi (@KometsiS) October 31, 2017
Another dead end? and then they say we are the lost generation #utatakho pic.twitter.com/VHnIEBpPp0— faith (@_faithinlove_) October 31, 2017
#utatakho ... Can't stop thinking about this #Utatakho thing... Hai ngeke bazalwane🙌 what the hell was going on in the 80's😏 pic.twitter.com/6gKQWh0bRK— Lsgee (@Tumphi) November 1, 2017
Men are honest cheaters thats why we get caught meanwhile women can deceive you bophelo ba hao kaofela..#utatakho pic.twitter.com/nexTJe4wmZ— le ana khanyapa Fito (@keke4nene) November 1, 2017
Still can’t get over of last night’s episode of #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/bloBEwn1B7— IG: TiggazTheOne (@Tiggez) November 1, 2017
You can't even say I didn't see this one coming when it comes to this show #utatakho pic.twitter.com/MvsjMNZ2qY— Palesa (@PalesaWestside) October 31, 2017
#utatakho lol signs of a lie .God knows what happened pic.twitter.com/Qsw4yt7z8a— Something Dark (@MphoHoward) October 31, 2017
