'We need help' - Twitter heartbroken over child suicides on Checkpoint

01 November 2017 - 09:46 By TshisaLIVE
Checkpoint host Nkepile Mabuse and her team investigated the rising number of child and teenage suicides.
Checkpoint host Nkepile Mabuse and her team investigated the rising number of child and teenage suicides.
Twitter users were left emotional on Tuesday, after current affairs show, Checkpoint cast the spotlight on child and teenage suicides in South Africa, with many calling for more to be done in schools and communities to fight the problem.

The eNCA investigative show left viewers shaken after they featured the story of a young boy who hung himself at school. According to the show, statistics prove that boys are more likely to succeed in committing suicide than girls, with the most common method being hanging or taking poison.

Viewers took to social media to share their heartbreak and reacted with memes showing their concern.

Twitter users believed that both poverty and a lack of support for those suffering with depression was a factor in the suicides, and called on authorities to do more to help children deal with their problems.

