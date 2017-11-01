'We need help' - Twitter heartbroken over child suicides on Checkpoint
Twitter users were left emotional on Tuesday, after current affairs show, Checkpoint cast the spotlight on child and teenage suicides in South Africa, with many calling for more to be done in schools and communities to fight the problem.
The eNCA investigative show left viewers shaken after they featured the story of a young boy who hung himself at school. According to the show, statistics prove that boys are more likely to succeed in committing suicide than girls, with the most common method being hanging or taking poison.
Viewers took to social media to share their heartbreak and reacted with memes showing their concern.
Twitter users believed that both poverty and a lack of support for those suffering with depression was a factor in the suicides, and called on authorities to do more to help children deal with their problems.
😦😢It pains me to that a child will feel like they are backed into a corner so much so that they will resort to suicide. #Checkpoint pic.twitter.com/Pizllv1zzQ— Yashani D😄 (@Ashley_Dorothy) October 31, 2017
- there's a widow, there's an orphan but sadly there's no name for a woman who lost her child #Checkpoint— Mahlodi Petunia (@mchlodii) October 31, 2017
No I can't really 😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔#Checkpoint pic.twitter.com/eq4MD5jpnx— Nhlanhla Goddess🌻 (@KingHlatshwayo) October 31, 2017
Imagine thinking de only way to overcome poverty is killing ur self💔😢 yooo this is too much Lord pls save our children🙏🏾 #Checkpoint— Surprise Magolego (@just_suppy) October 31, 2017
I don't know what to say about #checkpoint tonight. It's so sad. How can a 6year old take his own life? 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/TR52DzfB10— JustOdwa🌻🌻 (@ntombi12) October 31, 2017
Poverty is a contributing factor in child suicides 💔💔💔😭 #CheckPoint pic.twitter.com/W4DM24RYKu— Melanin MasterPiece (@AlinahSoetsang) October 31, 2017
No bathong #Checkpoint. How can kids commit suicide?? pic.twitter.com/ORupTsPvUj— Valencia Tshidi (@valencia_tshidi) October 31, 2017
Guys parents must talk to their kids,must know what is happening in their kids's life,communication is KEY #Checkpoint— Major General (@EliasChinemore) October 31, 2017
.... ... . POVERTY!!!!! I HATE YOU. I HATE YOU SO MUCH #Checkpoint— Don King America Zas (@America_Zasa) October 31, 2017
#Checkpoint— VOOV:RMK_SA1 (@RMK_SA1) October 31, 2017
My heart is painfull that a 6year old who must not worry about anything in life, actually has thoughts of SUICIDE#FeedAChild pic.twitter.com/t6Jo7i3ghZ
