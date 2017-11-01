Young fashion designer Siya Beyile reveals how depression almost broke him

Being young and successful is not as easy as it's made out to be, which is one of the reasons why young fashion designer, Siya Beyile has openly shared his battle with depression.

Taking to social media, Siya detailed the hardships he's endures since he started his online fashion store, The Threaded Man when he was just 19 years old.

"I have always been honest about my depression but I have never really opened up about how it cripples me on a daily basis and how it affects the relationships with those I hold dear to my heart."

Siya said the past three months have been particularly hard on him, because of the pressure he put on himself to excel.

"My whole system crashed in a way I never imagined and I found myself feeling like I can't keep going and at the same time my company going through extreme difficulties. I had many days where I couldn't leave my bed. I would turn off my phone because of extreme anxiety and days where I was like 'it's over and it's time to give up'," he said.

The 23-year-old has since accepted his situation and has decided to get help with the support of his family and friends.

Siya said he has decided to "downsize" his company and to take on less responsibilities to accommodate his recuperation process.