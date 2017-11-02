Designer Siya Beyile in alleged fashion week 'non-payment' drama

Young fashion designer Siya Beyile has been accused of not paying a model used during his Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week shows earlier this year.

Taking to social media this week, model Luke van der Burg alleged that Siya's company, The Threaded Man hired her to work for them at the fashion week in August, allegedly promising her transport home and R500 per day.

She claimed that after agreeing to the terms and working at the show, Siya did not honour his agreement.

"Our contract said that we would be paid within 24 hours of each show day. We all sent our invoices in on Monday or Tuesday after the last show on Saturday. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday all came and we had not been paid. We actually had to ask where our money was and we were told that some people had issues with their invoices. So we all ended up sending our invoices twice and we waited until we asked again," she claimed.

Luke alleged that Siya's team gave her the runaround until the designer told them that the company had allegedly not been paid by Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week organisers and could therefore not pay her.

He allegedly threatened her not to go on social media with complaints because no one would work with her in the future. Luke further alleged that Siya messaged her telling her to delete all of her social media comments about the incident or he would sue her for defamation.

Although Siya was not available for comment, The Threaded Man issued a statement admitted they were under "strain" and asked for patience as they worked to sort out the situation.

"As The Threaded Man we are aware of the accusations made against us. We have been very open and honest about our difficulties. We have been very transparent with all our parties involved and asked for their patience as we go through this very difficult process. This has not only affected those outside the business, but internal affairs have been greatly strained as well.

"It has never been our mission to negatively affect any of our collaborators as it stands against every fibre of what we believe in. Through all our strains as a growing company we value our collaborators and we will do whatever it takes to make sure we get through this," the statement read.

This comes a day after Siya openly admitted that he was downsizing the company, after a lengthy battle with depression.