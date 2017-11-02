TshisaLIVE

Steve Hofmeyr under fire over ‘old Apartheid’ flag comments

02 November 2017 - 16:32 By TshisaLIVE
Steve Hofmeyr's comments on Black Monday have caused outrage on social media.
Steve Hofmeyr's comments on Black Monday have caused outrage on social media.
Image: Supplied

Steve Hofmeyr has once again landed in hot water, after comments he made about the old South African being flown at the Black Monday protests went viral, and led to calls of a boycott against the singer.

It all started on Monday when Steve got into a heated argument with TV personality Maps Maponyane over the flying of the flag and the singing of Die Stem, which Maps said caused a lot of hatred. 

Steve hit back saying that calling peoples' pride and cultural symbol was the hate that they were marching against. 

The Afrikaans singer added that the outrage over the anthem and flag had distracted from the real reasons of the protest.

“Using flags and symbols are secondary. Or consider the murder rate under our new flag! Rather get used to a diverse nation. Unity is a myth. Tolerance is everything. And a solution to this scourge is primary. Black Monday was unusually accomplished, peaceful and civil. And flags and anthems not unconstitutional. Develop a stomach for constitutional things that offend you. Welcome to the new belated South Africa. Not for sissies. Develop an African hide for what offends. This or war (sic).” he wrote. 

Steve was dragged by social media users for his comments, with the hashtag #BlockSteveHofmeyr topping the trends list. 

Steve told TshisaLIVE that he stood by his comments and shrugged off the outrage.

"Black Monday was about farm murders, not flags. To avoid actions of genocide I will never rip from a culture whatever he deifies as symbols and collective habits.  I will never force criminalisation, and it is a crime to make people do unconstitutional things, such as the prohibition of symbols. I sing Die Stem because it is constitutional. The end of tolerance is the beginning of war. It's a general wisdom and is valid anywhere," he said. 

Designer Siya Beyile in alleged fashion week 'non-payment' drama

Young fashion designer Siya Beyile has been accused of not paying models used during his Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week shows earlier this year.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

US ambassadors give R1.2 million grant to SA artists

South African music and traditional artists have been given a massive cash injection after the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) was ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

John Vlismas on drugs in the industry: Artists are spoilt not tortured

Comedian John Vlismas has reflected on the scourge of drugs in the entertainment industry, claiming that many artists justified using drugs as way to ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Being Skolopad is endangering my life, says controversial star

Entertainer Skolopad claims to be fearing for her safety after allegedly receiving random visits by strangers at her home and "verbal threats" at her ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Buhle Samuels left disturbed by 'pimp request'

As one of Mzansi's hottest talents, actress Buhle Samuels is no stranger to "inappropriate" requests from strangers on social media and through ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Wuuu Shem! Somizi weighs in on Emtee's manhood mishap TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Pictures of Emtee's manhood go viral TshisaLIVE
  3. I'm so sorry it was a big mistake – Emtee on 'manhood mishap' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Get off my d***'- Emtee tells haters after manhood slip TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Mzansi tells Tholukuthi Hey hitmakers to 'study more' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Christopher Panayiotou found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice
Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
X