Twitter gives Nadia Nakai's new track a thumbs up
Nadia Nakai's latest single, Naaa Meaan, which features Cassper Nyovest has been dubbed a summer hit among fans who are loving it.
Although the song received general acclaim, many also questioned why Nadia "always" features her boss and rapper Cassper Nyovest on her songs.
Speaking to Mo Flava on Metro FM, Nadia explained her reasons behind the feature.
"People need to relax because this is only the second song I've actually featured Cassper on. It's not like I've been featuring him for a million years. I feel like don't try to fix something that is not broken. He's family and we've worked together for so long that we have an understanding of each other, we gel very well and it's never forced."
Nadia explained that she was happy about the reception of the song as it is the first she's dropped this year. She admitted that she wanted to leave an impression.
"I had to come back with a bang. I haven't dropped anything this whole year, I dropped Sqwaa this time last year," she said.
Nadia said she's working on her album and can't wait to share it. Twitter flooded the rapper's timeline with memes congratulating her for the hit song:
@Nadia_nakai "Find me on your man's face that's what I call a facial" #NaaaMeaan is 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gkhb9z0Rj3— Phenyo Leepile (@phenyoleepile) November 1, 2017
@Nadia_nakai done came all the way throughhhh!!!— Thabile (@thabile_ZA) November 1, 2017
If you don’t have #NaMeeaan go out and get it!
Barzzzzzz!!!Braggaaa pic.twitter.com/9y8Zv4F8Gy
When @Nadia_nakai #NaaaMeaan drops on my playlist 😊😃😂 pic.twitter.com/WL92sAtnBX— #PinkPantherLoading (@SiphoNtobela) November 1, 2017
Damn who done piss @Nadia_nakai off she snapped on #NaaaMeaan wow 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IC64nFbH4n— Soso (@Iam_SosoRSA) November 1, 2017
When I hear naaa meaan I'll be like @Nadia_nakai pic.twitter.com/UCIAuGh2Oi— Tumelo 2tee (@2teeTumelo) November 1, 2017
Who Produced #NaaMeaan @Nadia_nakai ? pic.twitter.com/tIKbhRoNLu— GONTSE (@CASH_KHUMALO) November 1, 2017
Come through sis @Nadia_nakai . You and @CassperNyovest did THAT! My summer jam...#naaameaan pic.twitter.com/7mZcUJgZNb— Team Nyovest (@BTeam94) November 1, 2017
🔥🔥🔥🔥@Nadia_nakai both verses n @CassperNyovest hook 🔥🔥#NaaaMeaan pic.twitter.com/VL2z6yo4kp— #FillupFnbstadium (@Ivan95_F) November 1, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE