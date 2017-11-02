Twitter gives Nadia Nakai's new track a thumbs up

Nadia Nakai's latest single, Naaa Meaan, which features Cassper Nyovest has been dubbed a summer hit among fans who are loving it.

Although the song received general acclaim, many also questioned why Nadia "always" features her boss and rapper Cassper Nyovest on her songs.

Speaking to Mo Flava on Metro FM, Nadia explained her reasons behind the feature.

"People need to relax because this is only the second song I've actually featured Cassper on. It's not like I've been featuring him for a million years. I feel like don't try to fix something that is not broken. He's family and we've worked together for so long that we have an understanding of each other, we gel very well and it's never forced."

Nadia explained that she was happy about the reception of the song as it is the first she's dropped this year. She admitted that she wanted to leave an impression.

"I had to come back with a bang. I haven't dropped anything this whole year, I dropped Sqwaa this time last year," she said.

Nadia said she's working on her album and can't wait to share it. Twitter flooded the rapper's timeline with memes congratulating her for the hit song: