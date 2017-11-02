TshisaLIVE

US ambassadors give R1.2 million grant to SA artists

02 November 2017 - 12:52 By Kyle Zeeman
US embassy charge d affaires Jessye Lapenn announces the signing of a grant for SAMRO.
US embassy charge d affaires Jessye Lapenn announces the signing of a grant for SAMRO.
Image: TshisaLIVE

South African music and traditional artists have been given a massive cash injection after the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) was granted R1.2 million by US ambassadors.

Ambassadors from around the world financed a US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation grant, which is given each year to a deserving global project that seeks to preserve the heritage of music.

Beating out dozens of nominations from around the world, SAMRO's I AM project was selected for this year's grant, which will go towards financing the transcription and documentation of indigenous Southern African music into western notes for preserving and performance.

"We are honoured that we have been chosen for this grant. We have a rich South African musical history and many of the indigenous languages and instruments are at risk of being lost or forgotten so it is our responsibility to preserve these for future musicians and scholars. We are a society of oral history and some of that needs to be preserved before it is lost forever. I think it is that motivation that gave us the edge," SAMRO Managing Director André Le Roux told TshisaLIVE.

US deputy ambassador Jessye Lapenn said that they were impressed with the way the project worked to preserve South African musical culture.

"They are filling a really unique niche and are committed to helping preserve and empower musicians which excited us. It is the idea of knowing where we came from to understand where we are going and that is clear with this project. It empowers musicians to fit into that culture of music and draw inspiration from it," Jessye said.

US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation grant has previously been awarded to several South African projects such as the Conservation of the 20th-Century Lilliesleaf Archive Collection and the Preservation of the 19th-and Early 20th-Century Archives of Inanda Seminary.

Being Skolopad is endangering my life, says controversial star

Entertainer Skolopad claims to be fearing for her safety after allegedly receiving random visits by strangers at her home and "verbal threats" at her ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Buhle Samuels left disturbed by 'pimp request'

As one of Mzansi's hottest talents, actress Buhle Samuels is no stranger to "inappropriate" requests from strangers on social media and through ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

WATCH: Here's how Thomas Gumede & Matli M 'splurge millions' in new film

It's the age old question: If you wake up a millionaire, how would you spend your cash? While some may invest their fortune, the internet has taught ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

They think I am going to hell but I am an angel- Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu has blasted her haters, telling them that she will not be judged and will go to heaven despite what people may think or say about her.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Young fashion designer Siya Beyile reveals how depression almost broke him

Being young and successful is not as easy as it's made out to be, which is one of the reasons why young fashion designer, Siya Beyile has openly ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Wuuu Shem! Somizi weighs in on Emtee's manhood mishap TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Pictures of Emtee's manhood go viral TshisaLIVE
  3. I'm so sorry it was a big mistake – Emtee on 'manhood mishap' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Get off my d***'- Emtee tells haters after manhood slip TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Mzansi tells Tholukuthi Hey hitmakers to 'study more' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack
X