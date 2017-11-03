TshisaLIVE

Actor Owen Sejake on acting through the 'eras'

03 November 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Owen Sejake's love for acting and storytelling is still as strong as ever.
Owen Sejake's love for acting and storytelling is still as strong as ever.
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA

Over four decades after his debut as a professional actor, Owen Sejake is one of the most recognisable faces in the industry, who has lived through different "eras" and has managed to stay relevant. 

Owen told TshisaLIVE that he made his debut as an actor on stage in 1976 during the height of the struggle against apartheid. Owen said that after he read a few books, he decided that acting would be his way of contributing to the fight for equality.  

"When I started, what we were doing was called revolutionary theatre and that was a time when a lot of things were going on. We were acting to give the mirror image in other words to conscientise the public and encourage them to see themselves through what we were portraying on stage."

Now, 41 years later Owen said that he's lived through different "eras" in both the country and the acting industry. 

He said living through the transition from theatre to television in the 80s was the most "stressful" for actors who were often conflicted. Owen said that black peoples' stories were "owned and narrated" by white people at the time. 

"Irrespective of our different custom and cultures, as actors (representing the) black nation we wanted to be respected and also (to) be united. We wanted everyone to share their stories in an attempt to bring together the different tribes apartheid had successfully separated."

The actor said the industry had witnessed both good and bad changes but there were still a lot of issues that needed attention.  

"The other issues (are) things like being dominated by white people who always wanted the bigger slice on the cake and it is still happening today. It is worse when they're taking advantage of the 'politics of the stomach' that seems to drive most young people and we are struggling to do anything about it."

Owen started his career on the theatre stage and has featured on plays such as Athol Fugard's Captain's Tiger, Prophets in the Sky and Marabi. When he branched into television and film he featured in productions such as Tsotsi, Ocean Harvest, Soul City, Yizo Yizo to mention a few.

He's currently on the latest Ferguson Film production The Imposter.

US ambassadors give R1.2 million grant to SA artists

South African music and traditional artists have been given a massive cash injection after the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) was ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

John Vlismas on drugs in the industry: Artists are spoilt not tortured

Comedian John Vlismas has reflected on the scourge of drugs in the entertainment industry, claiming that many artists justified using drugs as way to ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

SNAPS: Thando & Sbahle serve sauce in Thabooty lingerie

The official launch of Thando Thabethe's lingerie line has finally arrived, five months since she first announced that it was in the works. And, ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Being Skolopad is endangering my life, says controversial star

Entertainer Skolopad claims to be fearing for her safety after allegedly receiving random visits by strangers at her home and "verbal threats" at her ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Buhle Samuels left disturbed by 'pimp request'

As one of Mzansi's hottest talents, actress Buhle Samuels is no stranger to "inappropriate" requests from strangers on social media and through ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Wuuu Shem! Somizi weighs in on Emtee's manhood mishap TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Pictures of Emtee's manhood go viral TshisaLIVE
  3. Emtee's not alone! 3 celebs who caused a stir over their manhood TshisaLIVE
  4. I'm so sorry it was a big mistake – Emtee on 'manhood mishap' TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Get off my d***'- Emtee tells haters after manhood slip TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Christopher Panayiotou found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice
Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
X