Anatii to use his star power to spread message of tolerance for refugees

03 November 2017 - 12:24 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper Anatii is up for the challenge of using his music to educate and tell human stories of refugees.
Rapper Anatii is up for the challenge of using his music to educate and tell human stories of refugees.
Image: Via Instagram

Rapper Anatii is looking to use 'star power' to help make a difference and is honoured to have been chosen as one of the ambassadors for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The 24-year-old rapper told TshisaLIVE that he considered the opportunity to be another highlight not only in his career but his life.

"It is an absolute honour to be recognized by such a prestigious organisation such as the United Nations (and) to be an ambassador for a leading group helping displaced human beings all over the world."

He also explained why aiding refugees is close to his heart.

"One of the closet reasons dear to my heart is the fact that my grandmother, Tenjiwe Mtintso, was a displaced national, due to the apartheid government. The stories she shares of living in exile for over 10 years, are touching as they lived on the kindness, sharing and tolerance of others who took them in."

The Jump hitmaker will be joined by actress Nomzamo Mbatha. He said as a musician he's always been aware of the power music has to spread a message and he wanted to use it wisely. 

"The biggest challenge is informing people about enlightenment without alienating them. So often it's a lot easier to engage in the conversation through various mediums such as my music." 

Having been tasked to write a song to help spread the message of tolerance, Anatii said he's looking at creating a fun, fresh, current song to be enjoyed by all. 

 

