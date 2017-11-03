Emtee’s manhood gets dragged again over 'Sis Bethina diss'
Rapper Emtee's manhood has once again been brought into the spotlight after fans dragged him for his controversial comment about Mgarimbe's hit track Sister Bethina.
The Roll Up hitmaker faced the wrath of Twitter on Thursday evening after he shared a tweet slamming the song and calling Mgarimbe "wack".
Fans were not impressed with him dissing their "national anthem" and quickly hauled him over the coals, while once again poking fun at the leaked images of his manhood that emerged on social media earlier this week.
Too soon to be calling people wack pic.twitter.com/gZUs9ffzAi— Phumla Ntlhophi (@PNtlhophi) November 2, 2017
The owner of the song gave us the "LONGEST" hit ever but anyway what would you know about being "long"— Xolani Mahlangu (@Xolani21xoske) November 2, 2017
@RealMgarimbe can you hear this little boy mara!!He has gone way to far pic.twitter.com/fp88oST5S1— VOOV:RMK_SA1 (@RMK_SA1) November 2, 2017
Yaz I get why u it pissing u! Becoz is longer than your D... pic.twitter.com/Jiqn94U0mt— Call me Bhiyoza! (@Bawetse) November 3, 2017
The song is better than the whole manando and Avery albums , says south Africans pic.twitter.com/K93pSGgGe0— Yo Pussy a bomb so I (@Black_MotherF) November 2, 2017
Speaking about the mishap, Emtee told TshisaLIVE that he was in the toilet answering a fan's question on Instagram Live when the camera panned to his manhood.
"I needed to pee but without thinking I used the same hand I was holding my phone while I was doing my thing and used the same hand to flush. I didn’t even think about it until I realised what I had done and I immediately apologised. I was like 'oh, no!,'" he said.
Responding to the flood of jokes and memes that filled social media in the aftermath of the slip up, Emtee said that none of the comments were nice and put their creators on blast.
Anyone who had anything negative to say bout ma lil accident is wack. None are nice. ZERO— MANANDO (@EmteeSA) November 2, 2017
Which, of course, led to an avalanche of more jokes.
"Little"...i see what you did there😉😉😉 pic.twitter.com/LafQWrsI9h— Leon_Nzuzo (@checkmate_mc) November 2, 2017
Get the link from her to delete everything bra pic.twitter.com/E5nmTfpWzg— Malibongwe Futiso (@MFutiso) November 2, 2017
