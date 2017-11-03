TshisaLIVE

Emtee’s manhood gets dragged again over 'Sis Bethina diss'

03 November 2017 - 09:24 By TshisaLIVE
Emtee had fans in a huff after calling Sister Bethina hitmaker Mgarimbe 'wack'.
Image: Rogan Ward

Rapper Emtee's manhood has once again been brought into the spotlight after fans dragged him for his controversial comment about Mgarimbe's hit track Sister Bethina.

The Roll Up hitmaker faced the wrath of Twitter on Thursday evening after he shared a tweet slamming the song and calling Mgarimbe "wack".

Fans were not impressed with him dissing their "national anthem" and quickly hauled him over the coals, while once again poking fun at the leaked images of his manhood that emerged on social media earlier this week.

Speaking about the mishap, Emtee told TshisaLIVE that he was in the toilet answering a fan's question on Instagram Live when the camera panned to his manhood. 

"I needed to pee but without thinking I used the same hand I was holding my phone while I was doing my thing and used the same hand to flush. I didn’t even think about it until I realised what I had done and I immediately apologised. I was like 'oh, no!,'" he said.

Responding to the flood of jokes and memes that filled social media in the aftermath of the slip up, Emtee said that none of the comments were nice and put their creators on blast.

Which, of course, led to an avalanche of more jokes.

