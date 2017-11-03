LISTEN: Somizi's 'summer hit' with Heavy K gives Mzansi turn up vibes
After several days of teasing, Somizi and award-winning producer Heavy K have finally dropped their much anticipated collaboration, sending fans into a frenzy.
The Idols judge released the song on his social media pages this week as a free download to fans and it was quickly snatched up. The track had been downloaded over 34,000 times in less than 24 hours.
Take a listen to it here:
After listening to the song, fans flooded social media with messages giving it the thumbs up.
#Ngibonile 🔥🔥🔥🔥my Gotttttttt!!!! Somizi & Heavy K... Haai it's a shubileee this december 👏👏👍👍 when Somizi says "Heei, kuzolungaaa!!!" pic.twitter.com/ZmS4foCV0a— #ThamsTheDreamer🇿🇦 (@ThamsBike) November 2, 2017
Somizi ft Heavy K - Ngibonile 💃💃💃🔥😍😍. Hayibo hayibo 🔥🔥💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/nLzjrvOBAh— #22November (@Kay_Mjiks) November 2, 2017
Heavy k ft Somizi - Ngibonile pic.twitter.com/a3zTA6Kuas— The Life Of Pablo (@Naledi_Mabeke) November 2, 2017
Somizi told TshisaLIVE last month that he spent two days in studio with Heavy K to record a "fun dance song" for the holidays.
"He asked me before and I told him I wasn't interested. I agreed now because I am in a great space and celebrating life at the moment. I am just having fun. It is just one song. I won't be releasing an album. I just want to make people dance," he said.
