TshisaLIVE

LISTEN: Somizi's 'summer hit' with Heavy K gives Mzansi turn up vibes

03 November 2017 - 10:57 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi and Heavy K released a song together this week.
Somizi and Heavy K released a song together this week.
Image: Via Instagram

After several days of teasing, Somizi and award-winning producer Heavy K have finally dropped their much anticipated collaboration, sending fans into a frenzy.

The Idols judge released the song on his social media pages this week as a free download to fans and it was quickly snatched up. The track had been downloaded over 34,000 times in less than 24 hours.

Take a listen to it here: 

...

After listening to the song, fans flooded social media with messages giving it the thumbs up.

Somizi told TshisaLIVE last month that he spent two days in studio with Heavy K to record a "fun dance song" for the holidays.

"He asked me before and I told him I wasn't interested. I agreed now because I am in a great space and celebrating life at the moment. I am just having fun. It is just one song. I won't be releasing an album. I just want to make people dance," he said.

'I'm holding on with broken hands' - Simz on the grief of losing Dumi

It's been three months since actress, Simphiwe Ngema's husband, Dumi Masilela was killed in an attempted hijacking and the widow is still trying to ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Emtee’s manhood gets dragged again over 'Sis Bethina diss'

Rapper Emtee's manhood has once again been brought into the spotlight after fans dragged him for his controversial comment about Mgarimbe's hit ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'I've come full circle'- Shekhinah on opening for John Legend

There seems to be no stopping pop singer, Shekhinah who continues to dominates charts with her hits and cement her place as a force to be reckoned ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu's slams 'parasites' for using her name to score points

Zodwa Wabantu, who is known for her no-nonsense approach recently slammed people, who she has labelled "parasites" for using her name for their own ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Being Skolopad is endangering my life, says controversial star

Entertainer Skolopad claims to be fearing for her safety after allegedly receiving random visits by strangers at her home and "verbal threats" at her ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Wuuu Shem! Somizi weighs in on Emtee's manhood mishap TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Pictures of Emtee's manhood go viral TshisaLIVE
  3. Emtee's not alone! 3 celebs who caused a stir over their manhood TshisaLIVE
  4. I'm so sorry it was a big mistake – Emtee on 'manhood mishap' TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Get off my d***'- Emtee tells haters after manhood slip TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Christopher Panayiotou found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice
Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
X