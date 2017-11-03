TshisaLIVE

WATCH: This gogo dancing to Washa is everything!

03 November 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Ntando Duma and this gogo have impressive dance moves.
Ntando Duma and this gogo have impressive dance moves.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Ntando Duma shared the cutest video of a gogo dancing to Babes Wodumo's hit track, Washa, that will make your day. 

In the video Ntando can be seen breaking-it-down with the gogo, who definitely has some impressive moves of her own. 

This is just too cool!

@babes_wodumo buka leculo lethu limenzani uGogo😂👏🏾❤️ #Nazoke

A post shared by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on

Most read

  1. Wuuu Shem! Somizi weighs in on Emtee's manhood mishap TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Pictures of Emtee's manhood go viral TshisaLIVE
  3. Emtee's not alone! 3 celebs who caused a stir over their manhood TshisaLIVE
  4. I'm so sorry it was a big mistake – Emtee on 'manhood mishap' TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Get off my d***'- Emtee tells haters after manhood slip TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Christopher Panayiotou found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice
Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
X