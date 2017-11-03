WATCH: This gogo dancing to Washa is everything!
03 November 2017 - 14:00
Actress Ntando Duma shared the cutest video of a gogo dancing to Babes Wodumo's hit track, Washa, that will make your day.
In the video Ntando can be seen breaking-it-down with the gogo, who definitely has some impressive moves of her own.
This is just too cool!
