WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu's slams 'parasites' for using her name to score points

Zodwa Wabantu, who is known for her no-nonsense approach recently slammed people, who she has labelled "parasites" for using her name for their own benefit.

The dancer took to Instagram to address the issue which she sees as a desperate attempt to be relevant by some people.

"Guys, but some of you have a problem hey. You see these guys that are always surrounding rich guys...the ones that are usually sent around and get ice (for the bosses' drink) and stuff? These guys pretend that they are good people but really they're not. Theirs is to be sent for ice, have free drinks and food. They attempt to be relevant by trading gossip from one boss to the other, just so they remain relevant."

Zodwa called such people "parasites" and said she's not impressed by their deeds.

She added that they have bad intentions but must remember that their gossip will never make the "rich" bosses fight.

"Do you think they are going to fight? It won't happen. You keep trading gossip back and forth with the hope to start a fight? Millionaires won't start fighting on your account. They just listen to you because they know you're a parasite."

Watch the rest of the video below: