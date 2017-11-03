TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu's slams 'parasites' for using her name to score points

03 November 2017 - 07:00 By TshisaLIVE
Zodwa Wabantu tells people 'gossiping about others for brownie points' to get a life.
Zodwa Wabantu tells people 'gossiping about others for brownie points' to get a life.
Image: Via Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu, who is known for her no-nonsense approach recently slammed people, who she has labelled "parasites" for using her name for their own benefit. 

The dancer took to Instagram to address the issue which she sees as a desperate attempt to be relevant by some people.

"Guys, but some of you have a problem hey. You see these guys that are always surrounding rich guys...the ones that are usually sent around and get ice (for the bosses' drink) and stuff? These guys pretend that they are good people but really they're not. Theirs is to be sent for ice, have free drinks and food. They attempt to be relevant by trading gossip from one boss to the other, just so they remain relevant."

Zodwa called such people "parasites" and said she's not impressed by their deeds.

She added that they have bad intentions but must remember that their gossip will never make the "rich" bosses fight.

"Do you think they are going to fight? It won't happen. You keep trading gossip back and forth with the hope to start a fight?  Millionaires won't start fighting on your account. They just listen to you because they know you're a parasite."

Watch the rest of the video below:

Shit wodwa lo💪👊🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Zodwa Wabantu.

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on

Fans go crazy for Beyoncé's Lion King role

US megastar Beyoncé once again brought the internet to a standstill on Wednesday when, after months of speculation, it was confirmed she will play ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Twitter gives Nadia Nakai's new track a thumbs up

Nadia Nakai's latest single, Naaa Meaan, which features Cassper Nyovest has been dubbed a summer hit among fans who are loving it.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'It's become a situation of us vs them,' says Owen Sejake on young actors

With over 40 years in the industry, veteran actor Owen Sejake has a well of knowledge from which he wishes to share but has revealed that some young ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Khanyisa Bunu wants to use comedy to teach about bullying in schools

Comedian and former teacher, Khanyisa Bunu has learnt through personal experiences that there is a big difference between joking and bullying, and ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH: Here's how Thomas Gumede & Matli M 'splurge millions' in new film

It's the age old question: If you wake up a millionaire, how would you spend your cash? While some may invest their fortune, the internet has taught ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Wuuu Shem! Somizi weighs in on Emtee's manhood mishap TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Pictures of Emtee's manhood go viral TshisaLIVE
  3. Emtee's not alone! 3 celebs who caused a stir over their manhood TshisaLIVE
  4. I'm so sorry it was a big mistake – Emtee on 'manhood mishap' TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Get off my d***'- Emtee tells haters after manhood slip TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Christopher Panayiotou found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice
Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
X