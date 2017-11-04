TshisaLIVE

Inside Zama Kodwa's dreamy baby shower

04 November 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Sonia Mbele with Zama Kodwa on her special day.
Sonia Mbele with Zama Kodwa on her special day.
Image: Via Instagram

Zama Kodwa's baby shower at the posh The Marion On Nicol boutique hotel was a special day for the mama-to-be. 

Dressed in a gorgeous pink dress with a flower head band, Zama looked every bit the glowing mama-to-be. 

Surrounded by her friends, which included Norma Gigaba, actress, Sonia Mbele Zama and Basetsana Kumalo was showered with gifts. 

There was also pink and silver balloons, soft decor and champers for Zama's girls. 

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa and Zama tied the knot in a extravagant ceremony in 2011.  

Here's a peek into Zama's special day: 

It’s my friend’s baby launch!!! #zamasbabyshower #makodwasbabylaunch #mariononnicol

A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia) on

#happy #shesalmosthere #shesalmosthere🎀🍼 #zamasbabyshower #makodwasbabylaunch

A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia) on

#sithiaba #thisisus #makodwasbabylaunch #zamasbabyshower #shesalmosthere🎀🍼 #siyacelebrata

A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia) on

Do you see pink😝it’s coz it’s a girl😜 #makodwasbabylaunch #zamasbabyshower

A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia) on

Sorry, fam! K.O says Teargas won't be making a comeback

Rapper K.O has once again poured cold water on suggestions that Teargas will soon reunite to record a new album and perform together, explaining that ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

I'm so sorry it was a big mistake – Emtee on 'manhood mishap'

Rapper Emtee, who has become the talk of the town over leaked pictures of his manhood, has described the debacle as a "big mistake".
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

These snaps of Sbahle in a white number is flames

It's no secret that Sbahle Mpisane aka fitnessbunnie works incredibly hard at making sure her body is always in good shape.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Bonnie Mbuli puts 'pervert' on blast for sexting her

TV presenter and actress Bonnie Mbuli has lambasted a follower for sending her  inappropriate sexual advances on social media. The star revealed on ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Steve Hofmeyr under fire over ‘old Apartheid’ flag comments TshisaLIVE
  2. Wuuu Shem! Somizi weighs in on Emtee's manhood mishap TshisaLIVE
  3. Thishiwe & Mandisa: It wasn't a conscious decision to come out TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: Pictures of Emtee's manhood go viral TshisaLIVE
  5. Emtee's not alone! 3 celebs who caused a stir over their manhood TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Christopher Panayiotou found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice
Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
X