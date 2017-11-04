Inside Zama Kodwa's dreamy baby shower

Zama Kodwa's baby shower at the posh The Marion On Nicol boutique hotel was a special day for the mama-to-be.

Dressed in a gorgeous pink dress with a flower head band, Zama looked every bit the glowing mama-to-be.

Surrounded by her friends, which included Norma Gigaba, actress, Sonia Mbele Zama and Basetsana Kumalo was showered with gifts.

There was also pink and silver balloons, soft decor and champers for Zama's girls.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa and Zama tied the knot in a extravagant ceremony in 2011.

Here's a peek into Zama's special day: