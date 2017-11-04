TshisaLIVE

Ntando Duma sends a hater packing with spicy clapback

04 November 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Ntando Duma slams a follower for questioning baby Sbahle's weight.
Image: Via Instagram

Everyone knows that you never mess with a woman's maternal instinct. Well, atleast everyone accept one follower on Twitter who seemingly threw shade at Ntando Duma's baby girl. 

Obviously things were never going to go down smoothly. 

The trouble started when a follower picked on little Sbahle's weight, asking Ntando why her baby was fat. 

Nooo guys that's just not cool! 

Ntando wasted no time in setting the follower straight with a stinging clapback. 

