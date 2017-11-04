Ntando Duma sends a hater packing with spicy clapback
04 November 2017 - 12:00
Everyone knows that you never mess with a woman's maternal instinct. Well, atleast everyone accept one follower on Twitter who seemingly threw shade at Ntando Duma's baby girl.
Obviously things were never going to go down smoothly.
The trouble started when a follower picked on little Sbahle's weight, asking Ntando why her baby was fat.
Nooo guys that's just not cool!
Ntando wasted no time in setting the follower straight with a stinging clapback.
..coz your mom gave birth to an idiot child which happened to be you😊💕 https://t.co/Cf4Ir3eGHW— Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) October 30, 2017
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE