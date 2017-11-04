Skolopad goes au naturale!
04 November 2017 - 14:00
Everyone knows Skolopad for her revealing outfits and risqué red carpet poses, however there's much more to her than meets the eye.
Skolopad shared a string of pictures of herself minus any makeup. And, she looks gorg!
Totally a different side to the Skolopad we meet on red carpets.
Take a look:
