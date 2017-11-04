TshisaLIVE

Skolopad goes au naturale!

04 November 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Skolopad gives fans a glimpse into a different side of her.
Image: Via Instagram

Everyone knows Skolopad for her revealing outfits and risqué red carpet poses, however there's much more to her than meets the eye. 

Skolopad shared a string of pictures of herself minus any makeup. And, she looks gorg! 

Totally a different side to the Skolopad we meet on red carpets. 

Take a look: 

Only God knows my journey of life

A post shared by Queen Skolopad Qwabe (@vasilisa_skolopad) on

without mAkeup

A post shared by Queen Skolopad Qwabe (@vasilisa_skolopad) on

