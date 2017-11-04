SNAPS: Anga buys himself a flashy new crib
04 November 2017 - 08:00
Actor and musician, Anga Makubalo aka Naakmusiq is serving all sorts of life goals.
Anga recently bought himself a fancy mansion in Ruimsuig with perfectly manicured gardens, an inviting swimming pool and modern design.
According to numerous property websites a three-bedroom house in an estate sells from R2-million upwards.
This right here is motivation not to blow that Christmas bonus!
