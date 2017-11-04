TshisaLIVE

Zinhle on baby Kairo: 'She's the reason I work so hard'

DJ Zinhle opens up about juggling the many roles in plays in life.
Being a successful DJ, an entrepreneur and a doting mum definitely isn't a walk in the park, but DJ Zinhle wouldn't have it any other way because her inspiration is baby Kairo. 

During an interview on Channel O, Zinhle said that Kairo is the reason she works so hard even though juggling so many hats has its challenges. 

"She is the reason I work so hard and coming home to her is relaxing. She's a lot, she talks a lot, but she comes through for you when you need her. If you're feeling down she just knows and she will wrap her hands around me to give me a hug," Zinhle said. 

Zinhle also spoke about being besties which Pearl Thusi, describing their friendship as another career. 

Zinhle said that she needed Pearl so much, and described how Pearl stood by her when she needed a place to stay because she was building her house. 

"I didn't have a house, I was literally homeless because of my building and she was in New York and forced me to move into her house, so I moved myself, my nanny and my baby into her house," she said.  

