Inside Bobby van Jaarsveld’s Maldives vacay

05 November 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Bobby van Jaarsveld serves goals in the Maldives.
Image: Via Instagram

While the rest of us are trying to beat the end of year slump, Bobby van Jaarsveld found the perfect solution - a vacay. 

But not just any vacation. Nah ah, Bobby jetted off to the Maldives where he's been enjoying some down time. 

This right here is levels fam - white sandy beaches, cocktails and water sports. 

#Vacaygoals 

