Sjoe! Natasha Thahane serves sauce in US police uniform
05 November 2017 - 14:00
Actress Natasha Thahane, who is currently studying in New York decided to join in the festivities of Halloween earlier this week.
However, instead of looking scary or creepy, Natasha looked all sorts of smoking-hot.
Dressed in police uniform complete with leather gloves, boots and hat - Natasha served goals.
Arrest us, we are criminals!
