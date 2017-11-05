TshisaLIVE

Sjoe! Natasha Thahane serves sauce in US police uniform

05 November 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Natasha Thahane causes a heatwave with these pictures.
Actress Natasha Thahane, who is currently studying in New York decided to join in the festivities of Halloween earlier this week. 

However, instead of looking scary or creepy, Natasha looked all sorts of smoking-hot. 

Dressed in police uniform complete with leather gloves, boots and hat - Natasha served goals. 

Arrest us, we are criminals! 

I got bars... sentencing 👮🏽‍♀️ Mrs. Officer #HappyHalloween

You have the right to remain silent 🗝

