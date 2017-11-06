DJ Ankletap returns to YFM breakfast in reshuffle

A year and a half after moving to the weekday evening timeslot, radio personality Bryce "DJ Ankletap" Clarke has made a surprise return to the YFM morning drive time show as its new host.

YFM announced the immediate lineup change on Monday after "extensive engagement" with its listeners.

"The change comes from our extensive and thorough research, which took into account the current makeup of the Gauteng radio market and how YFM uniquely forms part of this. It is a statement that we take our listeners and trade partners' voices seriously," YFM's Head of Programming, Tumelo Diaho-Monaheng explained.

Ankletap said that he was excited to return to the show he once co-hosted for several years.

"The breakfast show is where we set the tone for the rest of the day. I've always believed that it's important to make people feel good as they start their day. There's no greater feeling than knowing that listeners support what I do," Ankletap said.

He replaces Smash Afrika who will now host the weekday evening slot between 6pm and 9pm.

The station moved quickly to reassure listeners that Smash remained an important part of the station, despite the reshuffle.

"Smash remains an integral part of YFM’s strategy. The station is still the best platform for talent to constantly reinvent themselves and Smash has proven a great ability to take on his new slot," it said in a statement.