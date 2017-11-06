IN MEMES: 'If Paxton doesn’t win, we’re boycotting idols'

Idols SA fans have once again predicted that 16-year-old Paxton Fielies will be crowned this year's winner of the popular music reality show, even going as far as to threaten to boycott the show if she does not win.

Paxton has become a firm fan favourite ever since she sang her way to a golden ticket during auditions earlier this year with a rendition of Tori Kelly’s Confetti.

She blazed her way through the different rounds of the competition until she performed again on Sunday as part of the show's final three.

She kicked off the show with an emotional collaboration with Kyle Deutsch, covering Stay by Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko. She later performed a rendition of The Fugees’ Killing Me Softly.