TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: 'If Paxton doesn’t win, we’re boycotting idols'

06 November 2017 - 09:04 By TshisaLIVE
Paxton won over fans and judges with her performances, making her a firm favourite for this year's Idols SA title.
Paxton won over fans and judges with her performances, making her a firm favourite for this year's Idols SA title.
Image: Supplied/ Mzansi Magic

Idols SA fans have once again predicted that 16-year-old Paxton Fielies will be crowned this year's winner of the popular music reality show, even going as far as to threaten to boycott the show if she does not win.

Paxton has become a firm fan favourite ever since she sang her way to a golden ticket during auditions earlier this year with a rendition of Tori Kelly’s Confetti.

She blazed her way through the different rounds of the competition until she performed again on Sunday as part of the show's final three.

She kicked off the show with an emotional collaboration with Kyle Deutsch, covering Stay by Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko. She later performed a rendition of The Fugees’ Killing Me Softly.

While the judges couldn't come up with enough words to praise her performance, Twitter was also having a meltdown.

Social media was flooded with memes and tweets hailing the star and predicting she would win this season's competition.

But Paxton wasn't the only showstopper of the night.

Judges Randall Abrahams, Unathi Msengana and Somizi Mhlongo had Twitter in stitches with their colourful and eccentric outfits.

Pulane slams women for not supporting each other

Pulane Lenkoe has revealed that she felt pity for women, who have hurled hateful insults at her, after she spoke out about allegedly being abused by ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

DJ Ankletap returns to YFM breakfast in reshuffle

A year and a half after moving to the weekday evening timeslot, radio personality Bryce "DJ Ankletap" Clarke has made a surprise return to the YFM ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Thishiwe & Mandisa: It wasn't a conscious decision to come out

Actresses Thishiwe Ziqubu and Mandisa Nduna have quickly become one of the hottest couples in Mzansi and flag-bearers for the LGBTIQ community, but ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

LISTEN: Somizi's 'summer hit' with Heavy K gives Mzansi turn up vibes

After several days of teasing, Somizi and award-winning producer Heavy K have finally dropped their much anticipated collaboration, sending fans into ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Emtee’s manhood gets dragged again over 'Sis Bethina diss'

Rapper Emtee's manhood has once again been brought into the spotlight after fans dragged him for his controversial comment about Mgarimbe's hit ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS: Anga buys himself a flashy new crib TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN: Somizi's 'summer hit' with Heavy K gives Mzansi turn up vibes TshisaLIVE
  3. Skolopad goes au naturale! TshisaLIVE
  4. Thishiwe & Mandisa: It wasn't a conscious decision to come out TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Zama Kodwa's dreamy baby shower TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gunman massacres at least 26 people in Texas church
Mpumalanga man builds his own pedal car from scrap
X