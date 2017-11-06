IN MEMES: 'If Paxton doesn’t win, we’re boycotting idols'
Idols SA fans have once again predicted that 16-year-old Paxton Fielies will be crowned this year's winner of the popular music reality show, even going as far as to threaten to boycott the show if she does not win.
Paxton has become a firm fan favourite ever since she sang her way to a golden ticket during auditions earlier this year with a rendition of Tori Kelly’s Confetti.
She blazed her way through the different rounds of the competition until she performed again on Sunday as part of the show's final three.
She kicked off the show with an emotional collaboration with Kyle Deutsch, covering Stay by Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko. She later performed a rendition of The Fugees’ Killing Me Softly.
#IdolsSA Paxton and Kyle👌😍 @PaxtonFieliesSA pic.twitter.com/aFpViym6n3— Mr P (@PascalLubelwe) November 5, 2017
While the judges couldn't come up with enough words to praise her performance, Twitter was also having a meltdown.
Social media was flooded with memes and tweets hailing the star and predicting she would win this season's competition.
#IdolsSA if Paxton doesn't win we have to boycott idols pic.twitter.com/lCPXyMwwZ4— VOOV: Tshepi.j😉 (@tshepang_real) November 5, 2017
This Paxton child😱.. just when you think you thought you thoughted #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/ItLuh9g2xn— Vho-Sauce😋 (@thikhojnr) November 5, 2017
#IdolsSA #Paxton we are going to the finals babes👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cmooctUHxp— it's_just_Andy (@DakileRubela) November 5, 2017
@IdolsSA if Paxton doesn't win #IdolsSA Imma show em flames I swear😭 #TeamPaxton😍🔥❤ #IdolsPaxton👑💜— ♡BanzY_DeBanzeY♡ (@Banzy_DeBanzey) November 5, 2017
Paxton has that thing we need to vote for her,she has been a consistent contestant 🔥🔥🔥🔥#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/vVxnUfYFJe— Simon Mahlangu (@ThatsMeSimza) November 5, 2017
Botlhale VS Paxton in the final, #predictions #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/CXIuLfNk5l— @SkullsOnDecks (@Gaijinguyy) November 6, 2017
#IdolsSA. If Paxton doesn't win, let's have a reality show with her and her dad. #PaxtonFamilyValues— Phuzu Hennesy (@onek1nd) November 5, 2017
But Paxton wasn't the only showstopper of the night.
Judges Randall Abrahams, Unathi Msengana and Somizi Mhlongo had Twitter in stitches with their colourful and eccentric outfits.
One show, 3 countries Hawaii, India & Brazil #IdolsSA 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B9cUa7aEFZ— SAComedyFan1 (@SandytSandy) November 5, 2017
#IdolsSA judges .. they look like summer drinks pic.twitter.com/Ve88klUehe— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) November 5, 2017
And the judges be looking all fruity.. did y’all arrange this?🤣🤣#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/vhTqA7Zwxi— Ravel Fashions (@Mrs_Leratoo) November 5, 2017
