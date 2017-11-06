IN MEMES: Twitter thinks OPW pastor was throwing shade at groom
While many were impressed by this week's groom on Our Perfect Wedding for using Bible scriptures to court his wife, the rest of Twitter couldn't help but focus on the pastor officiating the wedding ceremony who seemed to lowkey be throwing shade at the groom.
Nkosinathi, who is also a pastor, was delighted to be marrying the love of his life and his bride, Thuto, couldn't hide her excitement as well. But Twitter was concerned over the age of the bride (21) when it was revealed that Nkosinathi is originally from out of the country.
However, it was the pastor officiating the wedding that caught Twitter's attention the most. He made comments that seem to suggest that he knew "something other people don't know" about the reasons behind the marriage.
The memes came flooding in:
Pastor:— Thato Sihlali (@Epignostic) November 5, 2017
“There are people that marry people’s daughters, just to have papers, just to be legal here” #OurPerfectWedding
Groom: pic.twitter.com/S7j2kRd1qP
#OurPerfectWedding#OPW#OPWMzansi— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) November 5, 2017
When the pastor said: Some people marry others to be legal in a country
I... pic.twitter.com/4TF7UlvUET
#OurPerfectWedding after the break Pastor is gonna tell us the truth... exactly where the groom is coming from pic.twitter.com/3qAzUutT6W— Mampho.Malejoane (@simphoza11) November 5, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding When the Pastor said, "I hope you're not marrying her for the I.D" and he is also from Zimbabwe, too shay🙄#YenaAyaKwini pic.twitter.com/8LteNsp8Ff— I Am Kulie-Bee🐝🇿🇦 (@iamkulanibaloyi) November 5, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding when u want to stop the pastor from paparazing about the groom's origin pic.twitter.com/TAYLvTB0wa— Mampho.Malejoane (@simphoza11) November 5, 2017
But why is the pastor mentioning people marrying for citizenship? #OurPerfectWedding #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/g5lqIGvXqh— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) November 5, 2017
The Pastor officiating the wedding knows the truth... 👀 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/J3Kq469Qpd— Chainz 24/7 🇿🇦 (@Thandile_Swae) November 5, 2017
the reason for this wedding.... the pastor said it .... #ourperfectwedding pic.twitter.com/amZfqiZglH— IG: Moscow Maepa (@MoscowMaepa) November 5, 2017
When the pastor sommer just put it out there that he married a South African and it wasn't for citizenship #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/0MVhJib92z— Miss Supermodel 🌸 (@NMalungu) November 5, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding after the break Pastor is gonna tell us the truth... exactly where the groom is coming from pic.twitter.com/3qAzUutT6W— Mampho.Malejoane (@simphoza11) November 5, 2017
This Pastor marrying these two.... why must you bring up these xenophobic comments???hayi man #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/aVvJaXbVJq— OfTendayi (@elisahthedaije) November 5, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE