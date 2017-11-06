IN MEMES: Twitter thinks OPW pastor was throwing shade at groom

While many were impressed by this week's groom on Our Perfect Wedding for using Bible scriptures to court his wife, the rest of Twitter couldn't help but focus on the pastor officiating the wedding ceremony who seemed to lowkey be throwing shade at the groom.

Nkosinathi, who is also a pastor, was delighted to be marrying the love of his life and his bride, Thuto, couldn't hide her excitement as well. But Twitter was concerned over the age of the bride (21) when it was revealed that Nkosinathi is originally from out of the country.

However, it was the pastor officiating the wedding that caught Twitter's attention the most. He made comments that seem to suggest that he knew "something other people don't know" about the reasons behind the marriage.

The memes came flooding in: