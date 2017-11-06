TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter thinks OPW pastor was throwing shade at groom

06 November 2017 - 09:52 By TshisaLIVE
OPW's couple Thuto and Nkosinathi had a perfect 10/10 on their wish list.
OPW's couple Thuto and Nkosinathi had a perfect 10/10 on their wish list.
Image: Via Twitter

While many were impressed by this week's groom on Our Perfect Wedding for using Bible scriptures to court his wife, the rest of Twitter couldn't help but focus on the pastor officiating the wedding ceremony who seemed to lowkey be throwing shade at the groom.

Nkosinathi, who is also a pastor, was delighted to be marrying the love of his life and his bride, Thuto, couldn't hide her excitement as well. But Twitter was concerned over the age of the bride (21) when it was revealed that Nkosinathi is originally from out of the country.

However, it was the pastor officiating the wedding that caught Twitter's attention the most. He made comments that seem to suggest that he knew "something other people don't know" about the reasons behind the marriage.

The memes came flooding in:

Pulane slams women for not supporting each other

Pulane Lenkoe has revealed that she felt pity for women, who have hurled hateful insults at her, after she spoke out about allegedly being abused by ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Omuhle Gela: People on social media are not your friends

Over the past five years actress, Omuhle Gela has cemented a place for herself in the industry, but she's also learnt important lessons on how to ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

DJ Ankletap returns to YFM breakfast in reshuffle

A year and a half after moving to the weekday evening timeslot, radio personality Bryce "DJ Ankletap" Clarke has made a surprise return to the YFM ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Cute! Baby Thingo singing will give you the feels

Kelly Khumalo's little girl, Thingo definitely plans to follow in her mama's footsteps.
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Sjoe! Natasha Thahane serves sauce in US police uniform

Actress Natasha Thahane, who is currently studying in New York decided to join in the festivities of Halloween earlier this week.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS: Anga buys himself a flashy new crib TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN: Somizi's 'summer hit' with Heavy K gives Mzansi turn up vibes TshisaLIVE
  3. Skolopad goes au naturale! TshisaLIVE
  4. Thishiwe & Mandisa: It wasn't a conscious decision to come out TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Zama Kodwa's dreamy baby shower TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gunman massacres at least 26 people in Texas church
Mpumalanga man builds his own pedal car from scrap
X