Pastor Mboro still wants 'racy' TV testimony to air

06 November 2017 - 15:02 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Pastor Mboro has slammed Soweto TV for not airing the couple's testimony.
Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng, better known as Pastor Mboro, is determined to make sure that an episode of his show on Soweto TV, that was apparently pulled by the station for allegedly being too racy, gets aired.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Pastor Mboro claimed that he had helped a couple with their struggles in the bedroom for the episode by having them touch each other, but when he returned a short while later to document his healing on camera he allegedly found them having sex.

The station allegedly cancelled the episode after the incident but Mboro wanted the couple's testimony to still air.

"My only concern is that I want the testimony to be aired. I told the camera crew to blur out the couple having sex but it is important that they (the couple) have the right to share their testimony," he said.

He claimed that he was in discussions with the station to have the episode aired.

"I don't understand why the episode was cancelled but we are talking to the station because we want it to be on TV," he said.

Soweto TV community liaison manager Jonathan Ramotsei refused to comment on the incident or their relationship with Mboro, but confirmed that the pastor's TV show had not been canned completely.

"The concern was just around the episode and the series will continue," he said.

