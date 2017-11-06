Pulane slams women for not supporting each other

Pulane Lenkoe has revealed that she felt pity for women, who have hurled hateful insults at her, after she spoke out about allegedly being abused by an ex-boyfriend.

Pulane spoke out for the first time two weeks ago about allegedly being emotionally and physically abused by a man she once dated.

She revealed that she spoke out because she needed closure, and hoped to inspire other abused women to gather the courage to get out of their relationships.

Taking to social media, Pulane said that she was happy that she managed to touch a few lives with her story.

"I’m grateful that I managed to achieve both what i needed, cause most women and some men reached out, to say 'thank you for this' cause they either went though it themselves or know someone who did and some lost their loved ones, which made me even more grateful for my life."

She said what saddened her was the amount of hurtful things that was aimed at her, especially from women.

"Worse thing is having women saying you are lying, women who they themselves might end up going through this one day, or someone they know, or there might be someone in their family, who’s more scared to reach out and seek help because they are scared of being judged, sad thing is that some of these women are grown women who are turning someone’s pain into a joke," she said.